The IAEA and OCP Group Partner to Strengthen Global Food Security

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and OCP Group, a global leader in plant nutrition solutions, have launched a five-year strategic partnership to accelerate scientific innovation for sustainable agriculture and resilient food systems. This collaboration will directly support the Atoms4Food initiative.

Under the agreement, theInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and OCP Group will launch a coordinated research project (CRP) applying nuclear and isotopic techniques to improve fertilizer efficiency, enhance crop nutritional quality and reinforce the sustainability of food systems. The project is designed to deliver practical, on‐the‐ground benefits for farmers, particularly in regions facing acute food security challenges.

"This partnership with OCP represents an important advancement in how strategic collaboration can amplify the impact of our Atoms4Food initiative",IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated."OCP's significant commitment and on-the-ground expertise, combined with the IAEA's unique expertise in nuclear techniques, will translate advanced science into practical solutions for farmers. Together, we will generate the evidence and tools needed to use fertilizers more efficiently, cultivate more nutritious crops and strengthen climate-resilient food systems, particularly in the regions that need them most."

Research will focus on optimizing the management of key macronutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, as well as essential micronutrients including zinc, iron and selenium. Using isotopic techniques, the project will generate robust data to support the "4Rs" of nutrient stewardship – using the right source, at the right rate, at the right time and in the right place – providing farmers with actionable, evidence-based guidance.

"This collaboration marks a strategic milestone for OCP Group and a major step forward in our mission to strengthen global food security",stated Meriem El Asraoui, Chief Global Affairs Officer at OCP Group."By combining the IAEA's world-class expertise with OCP Group's deep experience and groundbreaking innovations in plant and soil nutrition, we will generate transformative knowledge, support researchers and farmers on the ground and advance agricultural practices that deliver higher yields, better nutrition and long‐term environmental stewardship."

Benefits for IAEA Member States

This partnership will generate high-quality data to inform public policy, guide fertilizer innovation and support the transition to climate- and nature-positive agriculture. It will also reinforce scientific cooperation between Africa, the IAEA and global research networks, helping countries adopt nutrient stewardship best practices that improve soil health and crop yields at scale, directly contributing to global food security.

About the IAEA and Atoms4Food

The IAEA serves as the world's foremost intergovernmental forum for scientific and technical co-operation in the peaceful use of nuclear technology. Established as an autonomous organization under the United Nations (UN) in 1957, the IAEA carries out programmes to maximize the useful contribution of nuclear technology to society while verifying its peaceful use.

The Atoms4Food initiative, jointly launched by the IAEA and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in 2023, helps countries boost food security and to tackle growing hunger. The initiative seeks to provide countries with ground- breaking solutions tailored to their specific needs and circumstances by harnessing the advantages of nuclear techniques along with other advanced technologies to enhance agricultural and livestock productivity and natural resources management, reduce food losses, ensure food safety, improve nutrition and adapt to the challenges of climate change.

For more information, visit www.iaea.org

About OCP Group

OCP Group is the trusted custodian of one of the most vital natural resources – phosphate – and a global leader in plant nutrition and phosphate-based solutions. Founded in 1920, headquartered in Morocco and anchored in Africa, the Group operates globally with more than 17,000 employees and over 350 customers across five continents.

We harness the full potential of phosphate to produce customized fertilizers, and deploy competitive industrial products and solutions, transforming a natural resource into a source of economic and strategic value.

Our US$13 billion Investment Plan (2023-2027) is designed to help us produce cost-competitive, low carbon electricity, water, ammonia and hydrogen to power our operations, while advancing our ambition to spearhead a decarbonized and circular industrial model.

The Group's innovation ecosystem – catalyzed by UM6P and INNOVX – drives cutting- edge research, talent development and industrial ventures across Africa and beyond.

Our strategic entities, OCP Nutricrops and OCP SPS (Specialty Products & Solutions), and our strategic business unit, Rock Solutions, maximize the value of Morocco's phosphate reserves while creating shared prosperity.

By bringing phosphorus to life, OCP Group is turning custodianship into a model of competitive and sustainable industrial transformation - delivering resilient growth for Morocco, Africa and the world.

For more news and information: www.ocpgroup.ma