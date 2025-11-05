Africa: All of Africa Today - November 5, 2025

UN Warns of Worsening Hunger Crisis in South Sudan

The United Nations warned that South Sudan faces a worsening food and nutrition crisis that could worsen if humanitarian intervention is not taken immediately. Over half of the population, or 7.56 million people, will experience crisis or worse levels of hunger during the 2026 lean season, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, including more than two million children. Humanitarian access remains one of the most critical challenges currently. In many areas across the country, insecurity, looting, poor roads, and flooding have isolated entire communities for months. This situation is preventing life-saving support from reaching those most in need and is exacerbating their vulnerability. Humanitarian agencies warn that the window to act is rapidly closing, and the time to respond is now.

Nigerian Senate Orders Probe into Buhari-Era Railway Projects

The Senate resolved to launch a full-scale investigation into railway projects executed under former President Muhammadu Buhari following recurring derailments, vandalism, and mechanical failures on the Itakpe-Warri rail line. Lawmakers established an ad hoc committee to probe the contracts, funding, and execution of all projects from the Buhari era and to submit a report within six weeks. The decision followed a motion highlighting frequent technical breakdowns that had caused at least 10 derailments between 2023 and 2025. The senators cited poor workmanship, corruption, and weak oversight as reasons for the failures. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, criticised those responsible for the mismanagement of funds and accused them of leaving "a trail of waste, debt, and deception." According to the Senate, the Nigerian Railway Corporation and the Ministry of Transportation should repair the Itakpe-Warri line, improve safety measures, and hire more coaches. To strengthen accountability and oversight, the committee tasked its transport committee with conducting on-site assessments and investigations into Buhari-era rail projects.

Museveni Urges Ugandans to Prioritise Wealth Creation

President Yoweri Museveni stressed the importance of wealth creation as a foundation for Uganda's development while addressing journalists at the end of his campaign tour in the Teso sub-region. In his address, he urged Ugandans to engage actively in generating wealth, saying that development cannot be sustained without economic productivity. Museveni said that poverty persists in developed areas like Kampala despite good infrastructure, showing the need for citizens to build wealth through commercial agriculture, manufacturing, and services. The wealthy contribute to national progress by paying taxes, while the poor are less able to contribute due to limited purchasing power, which slows economic growth. Museveni said that increased purchasing power stimulates the economy and that widespread participation in productive sectors is essential for long-term national development.

Tanzania Unrest Disrupts Regional Trade and Fuel Supplies

Tanzania's political unrest disrupted key trade routes and hit landlocked southern African economies that rely on its ports. Dar es Salaam's port was closed amid clashes around the October 29 elections, causing fuel shortages and paralyzing cargo operations for several days. Experts warned that continued instability could raise inflation, slow economic growth, and hurt farmers reliant on timely access to fertilizers and imports. Over 60% of SADC trade passes through Tanzania's ports, which are crucial for fuel, pharmaceuticals, agricultural inputs, vehicles, and textiles. Mozambique and South Africa were considered for rerouting goods, despite their higher costs. According to SADC observers, the election failed democratic standards due to restrictions on opposition activity and irregularities in the voting process, raising questions about the legitimacy of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's election.

Drone Strike Kills 40 at Funeral in Sudan's North Kordofan

At least 40 people were killed in a drone strike on a funeral in al-Luweib village near el-Obeid in Sudan's North Kordofan state. The attack was blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The strike occurred as mourners gathered in a tent, with many victims dying before reaching hospitals in El-Obeid. Fighting had intensified in the oil-rich Kordofan region after the RSF captured nearby Bara town and el-Fasher, the army's last stronghold in Darfur, where reports emerged of mass killings, sexual violence, and looting by RSF fighters. The UN and the International Criminal Court warned that such atrocities could constitute war crimes. Food security experts confirmed that El-Fasher residents are suffering from famine following the RSF's 18-month siege. A UN-accredited network called the Integrated Food Security Phase Network (IPC) reported that Kadugli was experiencing the worst hunger conditions.