Africa: All of Africa Today - November 13, 2025

Humanitarian Funding Shortfall Forces Aid Cuts as Famine Risk Grows

The United Nations (UN) raised the alarm over an impending global famine even as it said worsening conflicts and dwindling humanitarian funding were pushing millions towards acute hunger. In a joint report, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) listed Nigeria among 16 hunger hotspots, with countries such as Haiti, Mali, Palestine, South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen facing an "imminent risk of catastrophic hunger". WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain cautioned that failure to act swiftly would fuel instability, migration, and conflict. The agencies reported that only $10.5 billion of the $29 billion needed had been secured, forcing the WFP to cut food aid and suspend school feeding programmes, while the FAO warned that lack of funding threatened agricultural support essential for preventing future crises.

Africa's Richest Man to Invest $1 Billion in Zimbabwe, Citing Improved Business Climate

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, announced plans to invest $1 billion in Zimbabwe, saying he was confident of the country's renewed transparency and improved business climate. In 2015, he had a bad experience when proposed deals collapsed due to bureaucracy and corruption in his first experience. Dangote revealed that his conglomerate would invest in cement manufacturing, power generation, and a fuel pipeline following a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The Zimbabwean government welcomed the investment as part of efforts to industrialise the economy, add value to resources, and create jobs. Dangote attributed his renewed interest to Mnangagwa's economic reforms and the government's new policies allowing independent power producers to charge cost-reflective tariffs and repatriate profits. He confirmed that a formal agreement covering several sectors had been signed, noting that more details would be shared as implementation advances.

Gabon Court Sentences Former First Lady and Son to 20 Years for Graft

A Gabonese court sentenced former first lady Sylvia Bongo, 62, and her son Noureddin Bongo, 33, to 20 years in prison following a two-day graft trial held in absentia. Both were found guilty of embezzling public funds, with prosecutors saying evidence revealed a system diverting state money for personal gain. Sylvia and Noureddin, who hold French citizenship, were accused of exploiting ex-president Ali Bongo, who suffered a stroke in 2018, to control the country for profit. They were arrested on August 30, 2023, after Ali Bongo was overthrown in a coup, detained for 20 months, and then released to London on medical grounds despite claiming they had endured torture. Noureddin called the trial a "legal farce," arguing the court was influenced by Gabon's new administration under President Brice Oligui Nguema, while the prosecution continues against ten former Bongo allies.

Ethiopia Wins Africa's Backing to Host COP32 in Addis Ababa in 2027

Ethiopia secured a major diplomatic win after receiving the official endorsement of the Africa Group of Negotiators (AGN) to host the 32nd UN Climate Change Conference (COP32) in Addis Ababa in 2027. The Ministry of Planning and Development said the decision, communicated to the UNFCCC Secretariat, positioned Ethiopia at the forefront of global climate diplomacy. This followed the successful hosting of the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) in 2025, which attracted over 26,000 participants and produced the Addis Ababa Declaration, a declaration on climate action adopted by all African countries. Ethiopia's ambassador to Brazil, Ambassador Leulseged, stressed the importance of African-led climate solutions. He cited initiatives launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, such as the Africa Climate Innovation Compact and the African Climate Facility, which aim to mobilize $50 billion annually by 2030 for green investment. Leulseged also praised the African Union Commission's leadership and reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to driving tangible outcomes ahead of COP32.

Former Congolese Rebel Leader Roger Lumbala Faces War Crimes Trial in Paris

The trial of former Congolese rebel leader Roger Lumbala opened in Paris, marking a major step toward accountability for atrocities committed during the Democratic Republic of Congo's 1998–2003 Second Congo War. Lumbala, 67, is charged with complicity in crimes against humanity as head of the Uganda-backed Rally of Congolese Democrats and Nationalists (RCD-N), whose fighters were accused of killings, rapes, and mutilations. Arrested in France in 2020 under universal jurisdiction, he has been held in Paris since and could face life imprisonment if convicted. Human rights groups hailed the trial as a historic opportunity to end impunity for mass atrocities in eastern DRC, where conflict continues to rage. Amnesty International's Vongai Chikwanda said the case sends a strong message that perpetrators cannot evade justice by fleeing abroad. Lumbala, who later became a politician and minister before being dismissed for corruption, denies the charges and is expected to challenge France's jurisdiction. The trial, supported by several international NGOs, is expected to run for over a month, with a verdict due on December 19.