Nigeria: U.S. Congressman Meets Nigerian Delegation, Seeks Stronger Action Against Christian Persecution, Terrorism

A high-level Nigerian government delegation, led by National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, met on Tuesday with US Congressman Riley M. Moore to discuss the persecution of Christians and persistent terrorist threats across Nigeria.

The meeting in Washington, D.C. focused on Nigeria's ongoing security challenges, including counterterrorism operations, protection of vulnerable communities, and the widespread violence linked to Boko Haram, ISWAP, and armed militants in parts of the country. Nigerian officials outlined the government's concerns and constraints, as well as areas where enhanced partnership with the United States could support its security efforts.

Congressman Moore, in a strongly worded message, reiterated that the United States is ready to deepen cooperation with Nigeria but expects "tangible steps" to end violence targeting Christians.

He emphasized that the U.S. government, under President Donald Trump's leadership, maintains a firm stance against religious persecution, warning that Washington "will not tolerate continued violence against Christians" in Nigeria.

"Today, I had a frank, honest, and productive discussion with senior members of the Nigerian government regarding the horrific violence and persecution Christians face," Moore said in a statement issued after the meeting. "I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

The congressman said the US stands ready to assist Nigeria in disrupting and dismantling terrorist groups threatening communities, especially in the Northeast and Middle Belt regions. He urged the Nigerian government to embrace stronger cooperation with Washington to combat terrorism and protect religious minorities.

"The Nigerian government has the chance to strengthen and deepen its relationship with the United States," Moore said. "President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria."

The visiting delegation comprised several senior Nigerian officials, including Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser and leader of the delegation; Mrs Bianca Ojukwu - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police; Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Attorney-General of the Federation; General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff; Lt. Gen. E.A.P. Undiendeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence; Ms. Idayat Hassan - Special Adviser to the NSA; Ambassador Ibrahim Babani l, Director of Foreign Relations, ONSA; Ambassador Nuru Biu - Acting Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of Nigeria; and Paul Alabi, Political and Economic Section, Embassy of Nigeria.