Nigeria: Ribadu Leads High-Powered Delegation to U.S. Congressman Pushing Genocide Narrative

Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, led a high-powered delegation to the United States over the allegation of Christian persecution in Nigeria.

The allegation gained momentum after Vice-President Kashim Shettima spoke in favour of two-state solution to the crisis between Israel and Gaza.

Earlier in the month, President Donald Trump of America redesignated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern and asked some lawmakers, including Congressman Riley Moore to investigate the situation in Nigeria and get back to him.

Despite a series of attempts by the Federal Government to set the records straight, the US carried on with the belief that there is religious persecution in Nigeria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

On Tuesday, US rapper Nicki Minaj was invited to the UN to testify against Nigeria in the alleged persecution of Christians.

Nigeria was not given the chance to be present at the event, a situation which the country protested over.

The Chargé d'Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Mr Syndoph Endoni, said the decision to exclude Nigeria from the discussion, which held at the UN headquarters in New York, amounted to "shaving our head in our absence".

The Minaj event was in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of the U.S. to the UN.

But on Wednesday, the Nigerian delegation took time to explain the crisis in the country to one of those championing the genocide narrative.

Among those in the delegation were: Bianca Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police; Lateef Olasunkami Fagbemi, Attorney General of the Federation; General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff; and Lt. Gen. EAP Undiendeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Others are Ms. Idayat Hassan, Special Adviser to ONSA; Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, Director of Foreign Relations, ONSA; Ambassador Nuru Biu, Acting CDA, Embassy of Nigeria; and Paul Alabi, Political and Economic Section, Embassy of Nigeria.

Moore, who announced the meeting in a social media post, said he had a frank, honest, and productive discussion with the Nigerian team.

PRESS RELEASE: U.S. Congressman Meets Nigerian Delegation, Seeks Stronger Action Against Christian Persecution, Terrorism

He said the Nigerian officials shared their government's challenges and concerns regarding counterterrorism, security assistance, protection of vulnerable communities, and ongoing issues involving violence across Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a statement, Moore said, "Today, I had a frank, honest, and productive discussion with senior members of the Nigerian government regarding the horrific violence and persecution Christians face and the ongoing threat terrorism poses across Nigeria. I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

"We stand ready to work cooperatively with the Nigerians to help their nation combat the terrorism perpetrated by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militants against their population, specifically Christians in the Northeast and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria.

"The Nigerian government has the chance to strengthen and deepen its relationship with the United States. President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria. I urge the Nigerians to work with us in cooperation and coordination on this critical issue."

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian team had not issued any release on its US trip.