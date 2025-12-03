Africa: All of Africa Today - December 3, 2025

Nigeria Grants Asylum to Guinea-Bissau Presidential Candidate

Nigeria granted asylum to Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Fernando Dias da Costa just days after a military coup halted the release of election results. Dias, the main challenger to President Umaro Sissoco Embaló in the 23 November poll, had taken refuge in the Nigerian embassy after receiving threats and said he narrowly escaped arrest when armed men raided his campaign headquarters during the coup. Nigeria's Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar confirmed that President Bola Tinubu authorised the protection, describing it as a commitment to safeguarding Guinea-Bissau's democratic will. The coup, carried out three days after the vote, saw armed men destroy electoral paperwork and the main results server, making it impossible for the electoral commission to publish the outcome; both Dias and Embaló had claimed victory. Ecowas has suspended Guinea-Bissau from decision-making bodies and held tense mediation talks with the junta, which has installed Gen Horta N'Tam as transitional leader for a year. The coup's motives remain disputed amid allegations that it may have been staged, with civil society groups and regional figures claiming Embaló may have orchestrated a "simulated coup" to block unfavourable results, an accusation he has not addressed. Meanwhile, tensions in Bissau remained high, with arrests, attacks on party headquarters, and confiscation of electoral commission equipment as the country faced yet another episode in its long history of coups.

Zambian-American Influencer Jailed for Hate Speech Against President Hichilema

A Zambian-American influencer, Ethel Chisono Edwards, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for hate speech after making insulting online remarks about President Hakainde Hichilema. Edwards, known as "One Boss Lady," was arrested three months earlier at Lusaka's main airport when she arrived for her grandmother's funeral. She pleaded guilty, apologised to the president, and admitted to using a computer system to publish offensive statements without lawful excuse. Magistrate Webster Milumbe said the court needed to send a strong warning amid rising hate speech. Edwards, who has been in police custody since her arrest, was convicted under the Cyber Security Act and the Cyber Crimes Act - new legislation that came into effect this year. Her lawyer described her as a remorseful first-time offender and emphasized her role as a breadwinner and philanthropist, apologizing publicly on her behalf. Some Zambians defended the ruling, while others called it a violation of free speech.

UK Issues New Travel Advisory for Kenya Border Regions

The UK has issued a new travel advisory warning its citizens against non-essential travel to several regions in Kenya because of heightened security risks associated with al-Shabaab militants operating in Somalia. The advisory urged Britons to avoid all travel to Mandera County, parts of Wajir and Garissa counties, areas within 60 kilometres of the Somalia border, and most of Lamu County except Lamu and Manda islands. It also discouraged travel to parts of Tana River County and a section of the eastern coastline between the Tana and Galana rivers. Citing frequent extremist attacks on security forces and civilians, the UK noted that militia groups also operate in the Boni Forest and border areas. This is the third such advisory in recent weeks, following similar alerts in September and earlier warnings about increased kidnapping risks targeting Westerners in Kenya. Both the UK and the US have cautioned travellers about terrorism, crime, and kidnapping threats in northern Kenya and some parts of Nairobi, even as Kenyan security agencies intensify border operations and multi-agency patrols.

Somaliland Holds First National Justice Conference in 14 Years

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) opened a two-day national conference aimed at overhauling the country's justice institutions. It is the first time such a meeting has been held in 14 years, as the government attempts to modernize the legal system and restore public confidence in the system. Several international partners, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union, supported the conference, which was organized by the Ministry of Justice with the intention of reviewing the current state of the justice sector and identifying priority reforms. Participants included judicial officials, legal experts, and civil society representatives. In his address, President Irro said that a credible, independent, and efficient justice system was essential to Somaliland's stability, governance, and long-term development. He urged participants to identify what is working, what needs correction, and what new measures are required. President Irro pledged that his administration would adopt and act on the recommendations emerging from the conference as part of its commitment to constitutional oversight, judicial independence, and the rule of law. The conference aims to outline a roadmap for modernising Somaliland's justice institutions, enhancing transparency, and ensuring that fundamental rights are protected across the country.

Malian Commentator Issa Kaou N'Djim Released After Serving Prison Term

Political commentator and former Malian legislator Issa Kaou N'Djim was released from prison in Bamako after serving one year of a two-year sentence for remarks deemed insulting to Burkina Faso's military authorities. N'Djim, a former vice-president of Mali's National Transitional Council (CNT) and a prominent public critic, was arrested on November 13, 2024, following remarks he made on Joliba TV News. He questioned Burkina Faso's announcement that it foiled a coup attempt during the programme. Malian prosecutors charged him with publicly offending a foreign head of state and using an information system to spread offensive statements. In December 2024, he was sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended. N'Djim's case also followed earlier confrontations with the authorities. In December 2021, he received a six-month suspended sentence for comments deemed to undermine the state. His dismissal from CNT came after he publicly urged a return to constitutional rule.