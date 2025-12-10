Africa: All of Africa Today - December 10, 2025

Sudan's Militia Chief Gets 20-Year Sentence for Darfur Atrocities

The International Criminal Court (ICC) sentenced Sudanese militia leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, known as Ali Kushayb, to 20 years in prison for atrocities committed during the Darfur civil war more than two decades ago. Kushayb had been convicted in October on 27 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur region. He had been a leader of the Janjaweed, a government-backed militia responsible for killing hundreds of thousands of people and terrorising non-Arab communities in Darfur between 2003 and 2004. During his trial, survivors recounted villages being burned, men and boys being slaughtered, and women being forced into sexual slavery. Judge Joanna Korner said Kushayb not only ordered these crimes but personally carried out some, describing his actions as aimed at "wiping out and sweeping away" non-Arab tribes. The ICC said that the sentence served both retribution and deterrence, particularly given the ongoing violence in Darfur, where many former Janjaweed fighters now operate within the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Despite the conviction, most victims remain displaced, and outstanding warrants still target other Sudanese officials, including former President Omar al-Bashir.

President Calls for Unity as Criticism of Crackdown on Activists Mounts

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Tanzanian President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan urged citizens to uphold peace, unity, and solidarity as the nation marks 64 years of independence, granting clemency to more than a thousand prisoners. In a message on social media, she said that the benefits of freedom are still evident and reminded Tanzanians of their responsibility to protect national values. The government cancelled traditional Independence Day celebrations as officials sought to prevent protests called in response to alleged killings and disappearances after October's disputed presidential election. The United Nations estimates hundreds were killed, while opposition groups claim more than 1,000 deaths. The government imposed a five-day internet shutdown and has not released an official death toll. The tension stems from the October 29 presidential election, in which President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner with 98% of the vote - a result opposition parties immediately rejected as fraud after the disqualification of their key candidates.

Burkina Faso Says Nigerian Jet Violated Airspace



Eleven Nigerian military officers were briefly detained in Burkina Faso after their Air Force C-130 aircraft made an emergency landing in Bobo-Dioulasso due to a technical problem. The plane had entered Burkinabè airspace without prior authorisation, according to Burkina Faso's Territorial Administration Minister. In a joint statement, the military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger said their prompt investigation confirmed the "violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member states". The Nigerian Air Force said the landing followed safety procedures, and all crew and passengers received cordial treatment and were later allowed to return to Nigeria. Analysts linked the incident to Nigeria's deployment of troops and aircraft to Benin after a failed coup, noting that Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger had withdrawn from ECOWAS earlier this year and distanced themselves from Western allies while forging closer ties with Russia.

South African Clinic Staff Accused of Exploiting Immigrants for Medication

The Gauteng High Court ordered the government and police to act against "xenophobic vigilantes" blocking immigrants from accessing healthcare at Johannesburg clinics. Despite the ruling, immigrants report being extorted by clinic staff, sometimes working with members of Operation Dudula, who demand payment for access to ARVs, chronic medications, prenatal care, and immunisations. At Spartan, Jeppe, and Yeoville clinics, immigrants have paid hundreds of rand to secure their medicines, while others are turned away or left without treatment. Advocates warn that many have defaulted on HIV and chronic treatments, putting lives at risk. While the national health department said it was unaware of extortion and requested evidence for investigation, affected immigrants and civil society groups are calling for urgent intervention to stop the exploitation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Iain Douglas-Hamilton, Founder of Save the Elephants, Dies

Dr. Iain Douglas-Hamilton, the celebrated Scottish zoologist and pioneering elephant researcher who founded Save the Elephants, has died in Nairobi at the age of 83. Douglas-Hamilton spent decades studying African elephants, exposing the devastating effects of poaching, and campaigning for the international ban on the ivory trade. Prince William praised the zoologist as "a man who dedicated his life to conservation and whose life's work leaves a lasting impact on our appreciation for, and understanding of, elephants". Founder of Save the Elephants in 1993, he became a world-leading expert on elephant behaviour, documenting herds so closely that he could identify individuals by their ears and wrinkles. Despite facing life-threatening challenges from wildlife, poachers, and natural disasters, he remained committed to raising awareness of the ivory crisis and promoting human-elephant coexistence. He is survived by his wife Oria, children Saba and Dudu, and six grandchildren.