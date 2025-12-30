Nigeria: Anthony Joshua, Driver in Hospital - Dead Foreign Nationals in Mortuary - - Ogun Govt

The Ogun State Government has confirmed that the remains of two persons who died in the road accident involving world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, have been deposited at the Livewell Mortuary in Sagamu.

The fatal crash occurred on Monday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, within the Makun axis of Ogun State, and claimed the lives of two male foreign nationals.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, in which the state government expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

According to the statement, Joshua narrowly escaped death in the accident, which involved a sport utility vehicle travelling from Lagos to Sagamu.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Ogun State Government has expressed profound condolences to the families, friends, and associates of the victims of a tragic road accident involving world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, who narrowly escaped death on Monday," the statement read.

It added that, "The fatal accident occurred along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, within the Makun axis of Ogun State, and sadly claimed the lives of two persons."

Akinmade disclosed that preliminary findings showed that the two victims died instantly at the scene of the crash.

"Preliminary reports indicate that two male foreign nationals died on the spot. Their remains have since been deposited at the Livewell Morgue in Sagamu," he said.

The statement further explained that Joshua and the driver of the vehicle survived the crash and were rescued promptly by security personnel attached to his convoy.

"Anthony Joshua and the driver of the vehicle were promptly rescued by security personnel attached to his convoy and taken to a hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention," the state government said.

On the cause of the accident, the government revealed that the vehicle conveying Joshua and other occupants rammed into a stationary truck along the expressway.

"The sport utility vehicle conveying the occupants was said to have rammed into a stationary truck along the expressway," Akinmade stated.

He added that the badly damaged vehicle had been evacuated to the Sagamu Motor Traffic Division office, while arrangements were ongoing to tow the truck involved for further investigation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The severely damaged vehicle has been evacuated to the Sagamu Motor Traffic Division office, and efforts are ongoing to tow the truck involved to the same location to facilitate a comprehensive investigation," the statement noted.

Describing the incident as "deeply unfortunate and painful," the Ogun State Government urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly during the festive season when traffic volume is usually high.

"Motorists are therefore urged to exercise utmost caution and adhere strictly to traffic regulations," the statement said, while also calling on road safety officers and security agencies to intensify surveillance across the state.

The government concluded by praying "for the repose of the souls of the departed and for the speedy recovery of the injured," and asked God to grant the bereaved families "the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss."

Vanguard News