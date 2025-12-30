Nigeria: Lagos, Ogun Govts Speak On Accident Involving Boxing Legend Anthony Joshua

The Lagos and Ogun state governments said the vehicle reportedly collided with a stationary truck, leading to the deaths of two occupants.

British-Nigerian boxing star and two-time unified world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, is in stable condition following a road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.

A statement jointly signed by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Information in Ogun State, and Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information, said Mr Joshua was involved in the crash while travelling with three other persons.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The two state governments said the vehicle reportedly collided with a stationary truck, leading to the deaths of two occupants.

They said Mr Joshua and another passenger were promptly evacuated from the scene and taken to a specialised medical facility in Lagos.

According to them, doctors confirmed that both patients are stable and do not require emergency medical intervention following comprehensive medical examinations.

Authorities said Mr Joshua is conscious and has been able to communicate with his family. A full medical team has been placed on standby to continue monitoring his condition, the statement said.

"The Governments of Ogun and Lagos States are closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that the affected persons receive the best possible medical care," the statement read.

Investigations into the cause of the accident have commenced, officials said, as they appealed to members of the public to respect the privacy of Mr Joshua and his family at this time.