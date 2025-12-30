Nigeria: Atiku Saddened Over Road Crash Involving Anthony Joshua, Loss of Lives

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the road accident involving former heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, which occurred in Makun, Ogun State, on Monday.

The tragic incident, which claimed the lives of two people, involved a collision between the vehicle conveying Joshua and a stationary truck.

In his reaction, Atiku expressed sympathy and support for the boxer, describing the development as deeply saddening.

Taking to his verified X handle, the former vice president wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear of the road accident involving @anthonyjoshua today in Makun, Ogun State. I stand in full solidarity with him during this difficult moment and pray for his swift and complete recovery.

"Anthony remains a symbol of strength and resilience, and I have no doubt he will come through this with grace.

"My heartfelt condolences go to the families and loved ones of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the accident.

"May their souls rest in peace, and may their families find comfort and strength in this time of sorrow."