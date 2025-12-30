Nigeria: Tinubu Sympathises With Anthony Joshua Over Lagos-Ibadan Road Tragedy

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sympathy with popular boxer Anthony Joshua following a tragic accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that claimed two lives and left the boxer injured on Monday.

In a message posted on his X handle, the President described the incident as a painful tragedy that has cast a deep shadow on the season, while commiserating with Joshua and his family over the emotional burden of the unfortunate incident.

"I extend my deep sympathies to you following the tragic accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which claimed two precious lives and caused you injuries," Tinubu wrote.

He said the tragedy was deeply distressing and urged Nigerians to encourage one another in moments of grief and loss.

"This immense tragedy casts a deep shadow on this season. I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident," the President said.

Tinubu also praised Joshua's character and commitment to the country, describing him as a sportsman who has consistently shown courage, discipline and unwavering love for Nigeria.

"As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride," he added.

The President prayed for strength, wisdom and grace for Joshua during the difficult period, while also praying for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the accident.

"May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed," Tinubu prayed.