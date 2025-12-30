Nigeria: Tinubu Sympathises With Anthony Joshua After Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Mr Tinubu described the fatal accident survived by Anthony Joshua but which claimed two lives as tragic.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sympathy with British-Nigerian boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, following a road traffic accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that claimed two lives on Monday.

In a condolence message issued on Monday on his official X page, the president described the incident as a tragic loss, extending his sympathies to Mr Joshua and the families of those who died in the crash.

"I extend my deep sympathies to you following the tragic accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which claimed two precious lives and caused you injuries," President Tinubu said, noting that the incident has cast a shadow over what should have been a season of celebration.

The president acknowledged the emotional toll of the accident on the boxer and his family, urging them to draw strength during the difficult period.

Mr Tinubu praised Mr Joshua, a two-time unified world heavyweight champion, for his discipline, courage and commitment to Nigeria, describing him as a source of national pride whose achievements have continued to inspire young Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

"As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride," the president said.

He also called for national solidarity, stressing the need for compassion and unity in moments of grief.

"In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny," he added.

The president prayed for Mr Joshua's speedy recovery and for eternal rest for those who lost their lives in the accident.

The message comes amid assurances from the Ogun and Lagos state governments that Mr Joshua is in stable condition and receiving medical care, while investigations into the circumstances of the crash continue.