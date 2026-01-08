Nigeria: Famed Writer, Chimamanda Adichie, Loses Son

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the renowned Nigerian author, and her husband, Dr. Ivara Esege, are mourning the loss of their 21-month-old twin son, Nkanu Nnamdi Esege, who passed away on January 7, 2026, after a brief illness. The family has requested privacy and respect during this difficult time, expressing gratitude for public understanding and asking for prayers as they grieve privately.

Nkanu Nnamdi was one of the couple's twin sons, born in 2024. Adichie announced the birth of his twin sons while promoting her latest work in fiction, "Dream Count."

Chimamanda Adichie is known for her previous award-winning novels like "Americanah" and "Half of a Yellow Sun".

The news of Nkanu Nnamdi's passing has sparked an outpouring of sympathy from writers, academics, and admirers across Africa, Europe, and North America.