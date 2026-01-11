The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Lagos State branch, has criticised the decision by some parties to take allegations surrounding the death of patient to the media, insisting that due process and established professional channels must be followed to ensure justice.

Babajide warned against what he described as a growing trend of "media trials," urging aggrieved parties to allow institutions to carry out their responsibilities without undue pressure.

"People should be allowed to do their work. It should not just be about going to the media," he stated.

According to him, the NMA has already taken formal steps to address the matter and will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Chimmanda's son.

"We are going to investigate this matter. We will also write to the hospitals involved and invite all relevant parties. You cannot investigate properly without complete information," Babajide explained.

He stressed that investigations must be evidence-based and inclusive. "You must have proper information, including details of the patient involved. Everybody has to be invited. That is how justice can be achieved."

Babajide emphasized that the NMA's priority is fairness to all sides.

"What the NMA wants is to give justice to both parties. We want to be fair to everyone," he noted.

He outlined available channels for seeking redress, urging complainants to approach professional and regulatory bodies rather than resorting to public accusations.

"There are established ways to seek justice. They can go through the NMA, their association, or the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN. If they are not satisfied, they can go directly to the MDCN instead of going to the press. If they have written to these bodies, why not wait for the due process to run?" he said.

The NMA Lagos Chairman added that once a matter has been submitted to a regulatory body or the courts, parties should respect the process.

"Anytime a case has gone to the MDCN or the courts, that process should be allowed to run its course instead of continuing with media trials," he cautioned.

Expressing sympathy for the bereaved family, Babajide acknowledged the pain of losing a loved one.

"Nobody wants to lose a family member. We understand the pain of the family of the deceased, and that is why justice must be properly served," he said. Also said that no doctor has intention of losing any patient or deliberately harmed his patients.

He concluded by assuring the public of the association's commitment to transparency and justice.

"The NMA will mediate this case through the appropriate processes, and justice will be done," Babajide assured.