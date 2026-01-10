Nigeria: 'No Pain Like Losing a Child', Tinubu Mourns Chimamanda Adichie's Son

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the son of renowned Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, describing the loss of a child as the most devastating form of grief.

In a condolence message personally signed by him on Thursday, the President sympathised with Adichie, her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, and their entire family on the passing of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

"With a deep sense of grief, I condole with Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, and the entire family on the passing of their son," the President said.

Drawing from personal experience, Tinubu noted that no pain compares to the loss of a child, saying he empathised deeply with the family at this difficult time.

"As a parent myself who has suffered the loss of a loved one, no grief is as devastating as losing a child," he said, adding that he mourned the loss alongside the family.

The President described Adichie as a literary icon who has brought joy and inspiration to homes across the world through her work, and prayed that she and her family would find strength and comfort in God during the period of mourning.

"My prayers are with the family," Tinubu said.