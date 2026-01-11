PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nnamdi, one of Adichie's twin sons, died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie has accused a private hospital in Lagos of negligence and impropriety, leading to the death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nnamdi, one of Ms Adichie's twin sons, died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

The newspaper reported that the author and her husband, Ivara Esege, a Nigerian-American doctor, welcomed their twins in April 2024.

Ms Adichie stated that her son's death was avoidable, blaming what she described as critical failures in care during medical procedures that ought to have been routine.

The Purple Hibiscus author said in a statement that, "My son would be alive today if not for an incident at Euracare Hospital on January 6th. We were in Lagos for Christmas. Nkanu had what we initially thought was just a cold, but it soon developed into a severe infection, and he was admitted to Atlantis Hospital. He was to travel to the US the next day, January 7th, accompanied by Travelling Doctors.

"A team at Johns Hopkins was waiting to receive him in Baltimore. The Hopkins team had asked for a lumbar puncture test and an MRI. The Nigerian team had also decided to put in a 'central line' (used to administer IV medications) in preparation for Nkanu's flight. Atlantis Hospital referred us to Euracare Hospital, which was said to be the best place to have the procedures done."

Medical evacuation

Ms Adichie further added that Nnamdi was later taken to Atlantis Hospital, where doctors began preparations for an emergency medical evacuation to the United States scheduled for 7 January.

She said that as she waited outside the operating theatre, the sudden rush of medical staff, including a senior physician, immediately alerted her that a serious complication had occurred.

"I was waiting just outside the theatre. | saw people, including Dr M, rushing into the theatre and immediately knew something had happened. A short time later, Dr M came out and told me Nkanu had been given too much propofol by the anesthesiologist, had become unresponsive and was quickly resuscitated.

"But suddenly, Nkanu was on a ventilator; he was intubated and placed in the ICU. The next thing I heard was that he had seizures. Cardiac arrest. All these had never happened before. Some hours later, Nkanu was gone," she said.

Alleged negligence

She also alleged that her son was not adequately monitored after he was sedated.

Ms Adichie said the anaesthesiologist carried him without maintaining proper observation, leaving uncertainty about the moment he became unresponsive.

She further alleged that following the central line procedure, the anaesthesiologist turned off her son's oxygen before moving him to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The author noted, "It turns out that Nkanu was never monitored after being given too much propofol. The anesthesiologist had just casually carried Nkanu on his shoulder to the theatre, so nobody knew when exactly Nkanu became unresponsive. How can you sedate a sick child and neglect to monitor him? Later, after the 'central line' procedure, the anesthesiologist casually switched off Nkanu's oxygen and again decided to carry him on his shoulder to the ICU!

"The anesthesiologist was criminally negligent. He was fatally casual and careless with the precious life of a child. No proper protocol was followed. We brought in a child who was unwell but stable and scheduled to travel the next day. We came to conduct basic procedures."

Euracare Hospital responds

However, the hospital, in a press release published by this newspaper, said that some of the reports being circulated contain inaccuracies.

"Our facility is a reputable centre for complex medical care, led by an internationally trained and experienced clinical team. The patient, who was critically ill, was referred to our facility for specific diagnostic procedures after receiving treatment for a period of time at two paediatric centres. Upon arrival, our medical team immediately provided care in line with established clinical protocols and internationally accepted medical standards, including the administration of sedation where clinically indicated."

The hospital stated that it has initiated a detailed investigation in accordance with clinical governance standards and best practices.

"We remain committed to engaging transparently and responsibly with all clinical and regulatory processes. We recognise that the family is grieving an irreplaceable loss and we shall continue to support them in any way that may bring comfort during this devastating period.As medical professionals, we carry the weight of this loss deeply," their statement read.

Sanwo-Olu orders investigation

Meanwhile, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to launch an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the author's son.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the directive aims to determine both the immediate and underlying causes of the tragedy.

"In line with this directive, HEFAMAA has since commenced investigation and has visited the facility involved as part of the ongoing inquiry. The Agency will conduct a comprehensive review of all allegations and reports relating to the incident.

HEFAMAA, which is statutorily established to regulate, monitor, and accredit both public and private health facilities in Lagos State, also, as part of its core mandate, conducts routine investigations into all cases of alleged medical negligence and unethical practices. This statutory responsibility is exercised consistently to uphold patient safety, professional standards, and the quality of health service delivery across the State," the statement added.

Collaboration

HEFAMAA stated that it would collaborate closely with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and other relevant regulatory bodies throughout the investigation, ensuring a comprehensive, credible, and professional review process.

The agency explained that the investigation would scrutinise the allegations raised, including adherence to established clinical protocols, professional conduct, patient safety standards, and the roles and responsibilities of all parties involved.

The agency said, "Findings of the investigation will be made public as soon as the process is concluded, in the interest of transparency and public accountability. The Lagos State Government assures the public that any individual or institution found culpable of negligence, professional misconduct, or regulatory violations will face the full wrath of the law, in accordance with existing legal and regulatory frameworks.

"While the investigation is ongoing, the Government urges the public to remain calm and avoid speculation, as due process is being followed to ensure fairness, justice, and credibility of outcomes. Lagos State remains committed to safeguarding the health, safety, and rights of all residents and to continuously strengthening oversight of medical practice to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents."

The state government expressed its condolences to Ms Adichie and her family over the loss.

"The death of a child is a profound tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this extremely difficult time. Lagos State Government extends its heartfelt condolences and assures the family of its concern and commitment to justice.

"The Lagos State Government places the highest value on human life and maintains zero tolerance for medical negligence or unprofessional conduct in any health facility operating within the State," the statement read.