Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie's Family Issues Hospital Legal Notice Over Son's Death, Lagos Begins Probe

Renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie and her husband, Ivara Esege, have issued a legal notice to the private hospital in Lagos where their 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi, died.

The family had alleged Nkanu died due to medical negligence on the part of Euracare Hospital.

In a legal notice dated 10 January, issued by the law firm of Kemi Pinheiro, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the couple accused Euracare Hospital, its anaesthesiologist, and attending staff of breaching their duty of care during a series of medical procedures.

The toddler died in the early hours of 7 January, after being transferred for an echocardiogram, brain MRI, lumbar puncture, and insertion of a central line. These procedures were preparatory steps for a planned medical evacuation to the United States.

The notice claims that young Nkanu, who was sedated with propofol, developed severe complications during transfer within the hospital.

The parents alleged inadequate monitoring, improper dosing, lack of supplemental oxygen, insufficient medical personnel, and delays in responding to his deteriorating condition.

They also raised concerns over informed consent and the availability of resuscitation equipment.

The legal notice requests certified copies of all medical records and evidence relating to young Nkanu's care within seven days, warning that destruction of evidence could result in legal consequences.

Although the Euracare Hospital has yet to react publicly to the legal notice, it had previously denied wrongdoing.

It described the patient as critically ill upon referral and stating that all care provided was in line with established clinical protocols and internationally accepted standards.

The hospital said it had initiated a detailed internal review and expressed sympathy for the family.

Lagos government intervenes

The Lagos State Government has ordered an investigation into the death.

In a statement earlier, Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Health, said the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) had visited the facility and begun a comprehensive review of all reports and allegations.

The agency will work with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and other relevant bodies to ensure a credible investigation.

"The investigation will examine compliance with clinical protocols, professional conduct, patient safety standards, and the roles of all parties involved. Findings will be made public," Mrs Ogunyemi said.

Nigerians share experiences

Reacting to the development, a former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Joe Abah, shared his experience on X, recounting how a private hospital in Abuja pressured him to undergo surgery.

"A private hospital in Abuja said I needed surgery and was trying to pressure me to do it with them immediately. I wasn't sure, and my family wasn't comfortable," Mr Abah wrote.

Mr Abah said his wife reminded him that in the United Kingdom, there is a mandatory 14-day "cooling-off period" between being advised to undergo surgery and the procedure itself, except in life-threatening emergencies, allowing patients time to seek other opinions.

He said he decided to get additional medical opinions, including consultations abroad, which revealed that surgery was unnecessary.

"Getting a second opinion elsewhere and a third opinion abroad, it turned out that I didn't need any surgery at all," he wrote.

Several Nigerians responding to Mr Abah's post narrated similar experiences of alleged wrong diagnoses and pressure to undergo surgery.

An X user, @eakpe, said a hospital in Abuja once told a friend he urgently needed heart surgery.

"He decided to see his doctor in the UK, only to be told that he had an ulcer and that the chest pain he was feeling was from acid reflux," the user wrote, adding that the hospital later apologised after being confronted with the new diagnosis.

Another user, @Ugwumsinach, recounted how her two-year-old son underwent adenoidectomy surgery in November 2025, noting that relatives were more concerned about whether he had woken up from anaesthesia.

"I found it odd; now I understand them," she said.

Medical negligence concerns

Ms Adichie said her son's death was avoidable and attributed it to critical failures in care during routine procedures.

She said Nkanu suffered seizures, cardiac arrest, and ultimately died despite resuscitation efforts.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the case has reignited conversations about medical errors in Nigeria. The study also reported that about 33.3 per cent of patients experienced additional injuries as a result of treatment.

"The high prevalence and varied patterns of medical errors underscore the need for systemic interventions, including enhanced training, mentorship programs, and error-reporting systems to improve patient safety and healthcare outcomes," it noted.

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) is responsible for investigating cases of medical negligence and sanctioning officials found to be negligent. The council has, in the past, sanctioned dozens of medical practitioners for wrongdoings.