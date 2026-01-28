Africa: All of Africa Today - January 28, 2025

Rwanda Launches Legal Action Against UK Over Abandoned Migrant Deal

The Rwandan government launched legal action against the UK, filing a case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague over payments it said were owed under the now-scrapped migrant deal between the two countries. Rwanda argued that the UK failed to honour financial commitments made under the agreement, which was signed by the former Conservative government to relocate some asylum seekers to Rwanda in return for payments to support its economy. The deal was cancelled in 2024 by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, with the Home Office stating that £220 million in scheduled future payments would no longer be made and vowing to defend its position. The policy, which aimed to deter Channel crossings, cost the UK about £700 million in total, including £290 million already paid to Rwanda, while only four volunteers were relocated before the plan was formally abandoned.

Nigeria's President Tinubu Stumbles but Continues Visit in Turkey

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu was said to be in good health after he stumbled during a reception ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, but continued with his official programme. The 73-year-old fell briefly while being welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but aides said he was unhurt and proceeded with scheduled bilateral meetings. Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said Tinubu lost his balance after stepping on a metal object, dismissing the incident as a minor stumble. Video clips of the moment circulated widely on social media, prompting officials to reassure the public of the president's condition. Tinubu's visit to Turkey focused on strengthening bilateral relations, with both countries announcing new economic, trade and defence cooperation agreements, including a shared target to boost trade to $5 billion and enhanced collaboration on security and military training.

Eritrean Sentenced to 20 Years in Netherlands Over Libya Migrant Smuggling

A court in Zwolle, the Netherlands, sentenced Eritrean national Amanuel W. to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of leading a transnational migrant smuggling network that operated through Libya. He was charged with various offenses, including human smuggling, extortion, violence and money laundering. Victims were subjected to severe abuse in Libyan detention camps, while their relatives in the Netherlands were extorted for ransom, giving Dutch courts jurisdiction over the case. Legal experts described the ruling as unprecedented, marking the first time a European country prosecuted an alleged leader of a criminal network running multiple detention camps in Libya, with prosecutors saying investigations into the wider network were still ongoing.

Namibia Struggles to Place 1,000+ Pupils Amid Rapid Population Growth

The education ministry is struggling to place over 1,000 pupils in schools nationally due to rapid population growth and a shortage of classrooms. Parents are increasingly frustrated, particularly in densely populated regions such as Khomas, where children remain at home three weeks into the school year. The Khomas region is particularly affected, with hundreds of Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils still waiting for placement. Education officials said existing classrooms are being repurposed and temporary solutions are being explored, but backlogs remain a recurring challenge. Other regions, such as Ohangwena and Oshikoto, are also grappling with unplaced pupils, while some parents have resorted to enrolling their children in costly private schools. Advocates warn that turning children away risks long-term consequences, including school dropouts and vulnerability to unemployment or crime. Experts and education officials emphasize that staffing norms and infrastructure expansion must be implemented more effectively to ensure all pupils receive timely access to education.

Former Nigerian Oil Minister Faces Bribery Trial Over Luxury Gifts

Former Nigerian Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke was accused at her London trial of accepting bribes, including luxury goods, high-end properties, and the use of a private jet, from figures seeking lucrative oil and gas contracts. Serving under President Goodluck Jonathan from 2010 to 2015, and briefly as OPEC president, Alison-Madueke faces five bribery charges and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, which she denies. Prosecutors told Southwark Crown Court that she enjoyed a lavish lifestyle in London funded by businessmen linked to Nigerian state-owned companies, including having her son's school fees paid and a mansion provided for her use. Co-defendants Olatimbo Ayinde and her brother Doye Agama also face bribery-related charges. Prosecutors said the case demonstrates the broader impact of corruption on Nigeria's oil industry and the global market, and argued it was proper to hear the case in London due to the defendants' financial and property ties to Britain.