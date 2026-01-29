Africa: All of Africa Today - January 29, 2025

Deadly Suspected Separatist Attack Shakes Cameroon

A deadly attack in Cameroon's North West region has left eight children and six adults dead, with around 20 others injured. Suspected separatist fighters swept through the village of Gidado before dawn on January 14. Several homes were destroyed in the attack on the remote settlement. There have been over 6,500 deaths and more than a million people displaced as a result of the ongoing Anglophone conflict since 2017. This conflict is rooted in grievances over the marginalization of English-speaking communities and is fueled by demands for independence within the proposed nation of Ambazonia.

Mozambique Floods Push Back 2026 School Year by a Month

The Mozambican government announced that the start of the school year will be delayed by one month as a result of severe flooding across the southern provinces. Flooding has destroyed 281 classrooms and rendered 218 schools inaccessible, displacing thousands and converting 80 schools into temporary shelters. More than 427,000 students and 9,204 teachers were directly affected, while 229 facilities in the health sector were damaged. The floods have affected more than 812,000 people since October, causing 137 deaths, over 148 injuries, and six missing.

Ugandan Activist Sarah Bireete Released on Bail After Election Arrest

A Ugandan court has granted bail to prominent rights activist Sarah Bireete, who was detained on December 30 after questioning the accuracy of the voter register ahead of the January 15 general election. Bireete, head of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, faced charges related to the alleged unlawful disclosure of voters' information. Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko released her after she met the requirements for bail. Her detention had drawn condemnation from local and international rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, who said she was targeted for amplifying marginalized voices. The official results of the poll showed long-ruling incumbent Yoweri Museveni securing 71.6% of the votes.

IShowSpeed To Get Ghanaian Passport Following Africa Tour

IShowSpeed, one of the world's most popular content creators, received approval for a Ghanaian passport following his visit to the country. Ghana was the penultimate stop on his African tour, which included 20 countries. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the foreign minister of Ghana, called the YouTuber a "worthy ambassador." IShowSpeed also said that his mother was Ghanaian. The "Speed Does Africa" tour has been watched around the world, with many praising it for helping to break stereotypes about the continent and showcasing numerous African cultures to the world.

Senegal Coach Suspended and Fined After AFCON Final Chaos

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has suspended Senegal coach Pape Thiaw for five games and fined him $100,000 for "unsporting conduct" after instructing his players to leave the pitch during the Cup of Nations final against Morocco. Senegal's federation was fined $615,000, while players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr received two-game suspensions for misconduct toward the referee. CAF dismissed Morocco's attempt to overturn the match result, though the hosts were fined $315,000 for misconduct by ball boys, players, staff, and fans. Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari were also suspended for unsporting behaviour. Despite the chaos, Senegal won the final with an extra-time goal from Pape Gueye, concluding a tournament that generated record revenues for CAF.