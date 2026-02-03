Africa: All of Africa Today - February 3, 2026

Ghana Pauses Diaspora Citizenship Applications Amid Process Overhaul

Ghana paused citizenship applications for members of the African diaspora to make the process more accessible and user-friendly. Since 2016, people able to prove African ancestry, largely descendants of those affected by the transatlantic slave trade, have been eligible for Ghanaian nationality. More than 1,000 people, including African American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder, have obtained Ghanaian citizenship in recent years. However, some applicants have complained about the number of stages involved, as well as the high cost. Ghana's outreach to the diaspora, rooted in Kwame Nkrumah's Pan-African vision and revived in the 2019 Year of Return, continued to attract people investing in sectors such as real estate, agriculture, tech, and small businesses, with similar citizenship pathways also available in countries like Benin and Sierra Leone.

Malawi Declares Second Polio Outbreak After Virus Detected in Blantyre Sewage

The Malawian government has declared a polio outbreak after laboratory tests confirmed the virus in Blantyre sewage samples. The Ministry of Health and Sanitation confirmed a resurgence of the deadly disease, describing it as the second wave of polio in recent years. Following WHO guidelines, the government activated emergency response systems, intensified surveillance, and began planning nationwide vaccination campaigns. Thousands of people in Malawi and across Africa have suffered from this disease for their entire lives, many of whom contracted it before widespread vaccination became available. The spread of polio is primarily caused by contamination of water and food, as well as direct contact with infected individuals, because of which poor sanitation and overcrowded living conditions are major risk factors. Experts caution that the detection of the virus in sewage may indicate silent transmission within a community.

World Leaders Call for Calm as Fighting Resumes in Western Tigray

The fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region has prompted concern from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as from the African Union, the European Union, and the UK, all of whom have called on the parties to exercise restraint. Clashes erupted in western Tigray's Tsemlet area, claimed by Amhara forces. Two drone strikes in central Tigray reportedly killed a truck driver. The trucks involved were said by Tigrayan authorities to carry food and cooking supplies, though pro-government sources claimed they held weapons. Despite the attacks, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and interim regional authorities reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue and the peace process. The UN has warned of potential risks to civilians and a return to wider conflict, while the EU has cited the possibility of regional instability, and the UK has advised against travelling to the entirety of Tigray.

Russian Forces Assist Niger in Repelling ISIL Airport Attack

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Russian soldiers helped Niger's military repel an ISIL-claimed attack on Niamey's main airport. Niger's leaders earlier confirmed that "Russian partners" assisted in stopping the rare assault, in which 20 attackers, including a French national, were killed, four Nigerien soldiers were wounded, and at least 11 fighters were captured. Moscow condemned the attack and said similarities to a 2024 strike on Mali's capital airport, suggesting possible external technical support for the assailants. Niger's military chief later visited the Russian base in Niamey to express gratitude for the troops' role. ISIL released footage of the coordinated January 28 attack, prompting analysts to suggest the attackers may have received inside help due to the operation's sophistication. Niger initially accused Benin, France, and the Ivory Coast of involvement, though no evidence was provided and the countries denied the claims.

UN Appeals for International Aid as Unprecedented Flooding Devastates Africa

Extreme rainfall has triggered widespread emergencies across northern and southern Africa since last October. As the situation continues to unfold, the United Nations is appealing for international assistance. Mozambique has been among the hardest hit, with five provinces affected. Nearly 140 deaths have been recorded since October, and almost 400,000 people have been displaced. About 100,000 people remained in overcrowded temporary shelters, while reconstruction costs were estimated at $650 million. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Programme have warned that funding gaps are significant and that needs are rising. Heavy rains and floods also battered South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, Eswatini, and Madagascar, where Cyclone Fytia caused further destruction. In North Africa, unprecedented storms hit Morocco, Tunisia, and parts of Algeria. Climate change is driving more frequent and severe extreme weather events across the continent, even in regions not historically prone to high rainfall.