Africa: All of Africa Today - February 5, 2026

Dozens Killed as Armed Attackers Raid Nigerian Villages

Dozens of people were killed when armed attackers raided the villages of Nuku and Woro in Kwara State. They burnt homes and shops and forcing residents to flee. Initial reports estimated at least 35 deaths, but rights groups later said more than 170 people had been killed, with some victims reportedly shot at close range or burnt. Officials blamed extremist groups, including Boko Haram and an Islamic State-linked faction, while security forces were deployed to the area. The attack formed part of a wider surge in violence across Nigeria, including another 21 deaths in Katsina and 17 in Borno. The incident also came as Nigeria confirmed that a small US military team was in the country to provide intelligence support amid growing security cooperation between the two nations.

South Africa's Democratic Alliance Leader John Steenhuisen Steps Down

South Africa's Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen, announced he would not seek re-election in April, a decision that threatened stability within the coalition government. Steenhuisen, who led the DA since 2019 and served as agriculture minister, was expected to run unopposed but stepped aside after internal disputes and past controversies. He said he would focus on managing the country's severe foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, for which he had been criticised. His decision came nearly two years after he helped steer the DA into a historic coalition with the ANC following its loss of majority. Despite tensions, Steenhuisen and President Cyril Ramaphosa had often shown unity, including during a meeting with former US President Donald Trump. No candidates had yet declared for the DA leadership, though Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was widely mentioned as a potential successor.

UN Warns Sudan Conflict Remains World's Worst Humanitarian Crisis

The Sudanese war has been marked by mass killings, famine, and the deliberate blocking of aid by rival forces and is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, Human Rights Watch said. Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has devastated cities, driven millions from their homes and left vast areas facing hunger since April 2023. The UN World Food Programme reported that 24.6 million people are suffering acute hunger, with 2 million facing famine or the risk of famine. More than 11.8 million people have been displaced, including 7.4 million inside Sudan and 4.2 million who have fled to neighbouring countries. The RSF seized El Fasher after months of siege, leading to reports of extrajudicial killings, mass graves and sexual violence. At the same time, the army carried out airstrikes and shelling that killed civilians. Aid convoys and medical facilities were attacked, and humanitarian workers were harassed or detained as both sides blocked relief efforts. UN officials warned that famine, atrocities and displacement had continued for over 1,000 days and called for urgent action, including progress toward a humanitarian truce before Ramadan.

Burkina Faso NGOs Face Suspensions, Restrictions Amid Rising Hunger

Burkina Faso's junta increasingly restricted humanitarian organisations, detaining aid workers, imposing new laws and bureaucratic hurdles, and blocking access to areas controlled by jihadists, aid workers said. The number of arrests of staff, particularly Burkinabè, increased sharply, while organizations were suspended, expelled, and under pressure to align with government narratives, including using disputed data about the return of displaced persons. Relief groups said the restrictions, surveillance, and fear of reprisals led to widespread self-censorship and limited their ability to reach besieged communities suffering hunger. Aid workers also accused senior UN leadership of failing to challenge the junta's growing control over humanitarian operations. Despite worsening conditions and shrinking donor funding, most organisations still intended to remain in Burkina Faso, though they warned their operational "red lines" had steadily eroded.

Global Cholera Vaccine Supply Doubles, Preventive Campaigns Resume

For the first time in more than three years, global cholera vaccine supplies have increased enough to restart preventive campaigns. The Mozambican government became the first country to resume vaccination after shortages halted preventive use in 2022. The campaign kicked off in the midst of an active cholera epidemic and severe floods that displaced over 700,000 people and heightened the risk of waterborne diseases. The first allocation of 20 million doses is being deployed for preventive campaigns. A total of 3.6 million doses were delivered to Mozambique, 6.1 million to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is also experiencing significant outbreaks, and 10.3 million doses are scheduled to be delivered to Bangladesh. WHO, Gavi, UNICEF, and manufacturers, including EUBiologics, coordinated their efforts to double the number of doses from 35 million in 2022 to nearly 70 million in 2025. Officials said the restored supply allowed a return to prevention rather than emergency-only response. They said that vaccination must be paired with long-term investment in clean water, sanitation, surveillance and rapid treatment.