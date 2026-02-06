Africa: All of Africa Today - February 6, 2026

Kaduna Worshippers Freed Weeks After Mass Abduction in Nigeria

All worshippers abducted from churches in Kurmin Wali in Kaduna state were released more than two weeks after gunmen took them during services on 18 January. Residents said 177 people were taken, with some escaping soon after, while another 80 who had fled and hidden in nearby villages returned home earlier in the week. Authorities did not reveal what led to the final releases, and it remained unclear who was responsible. The incident, initially denied by police, drew criticism from Amnesty International. Kaduna's governor said the freed victims would receive medical and psychological support before reuniting with their families. Community leaders welcomed their return, saying the victims are in good condition.

UK Imposes New Sanctions to Dismantle Sudan's 'War Machine'

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The UK imposed new sanctions on six individuals linked to atrocities and the escalation of Sudan's war, targeting figures from both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The sanctions named RSF commander Hussein Barsham, accused of mass violence in Darfur; Abu Agla Keikil, an RSF defector now serving as a senior SAF commander linked to attacks in El Gezira; and Mustafa Ibrahim Abdel Nabi Mohamed, alleged to have financed RSF operations. Three others were sanctioned for recruiting former Colombian soldiers to fight for the RSF. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the measures after visiting the Sudan-Chad border, where she met refugees who had fled severe violence. She said the sanctions aimed to ensure accountability and intensify pressure for a ceasefire and humanitarian access. The UK, which has added £21 million to its relief efforts, will prioritise Sudan during its presidency of the UN Security Council this month as it pushes for stronger international action to end the conflict.

Rwanda's Kagame Rejects Blame for DR Congo Instability

President Paul Kagame said Rwanda could not be held responsible for the Democratic Republic of Congo's internal problems. He said that each nation must address its own challenges. Speaking at the National Umushyikirano Council in Kigali, Kagame insisted that Rwanda would protect its citizens, particularly from the threat posed by the FDLR, a militia made up of remnants of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Kagame rejected accusations that Rwanda fuels conflict in eastern DR Congo, saying such claims distract from the real issue: the continued presence and support of FDLR and Interahamwe groups inside Congo. He criticised the Congolese government and parts of the international community for ignoring this threat and instead blaming Rwanda. Kagame added that external actors often pressure Rwanda while allowing Congolese leaders, including President Félix Tshisekedi, to evade responsibility, a pattern he said only encourages further instability.

UK Ordered to Pay £420M for 1949 Nigerian Mine Massacre

Justice Anthony Onovo of the Enugu High Court ruled that the British government must pay £20 million in compensation to each of the families of the 21 coal miners killed by colonial forces at the Iva Valley Mine in 1949. The miners had been protesting poor working conditions and wage discrimination when a British superintendent opened fire, killing 21 and injuring 51. Activist Greg Onoh filed the lawsuit to obtain an apology from the British government, an acknowledgement of liability, and comprehensive compensation for the loss of their loved ones. The court described the massacre as an unlawful and extrajudicial violation of the right to life, holding the British colonial administration responsible for the massacre, and ordering substantial compensation, formal apologies, and diplomatic action against the colonial administration. The British government must be held accountable and must make reparations to the families of the 21 coal miners. The court rejected arguments concerning sovereign immunity, affirming the right to sue for historical injustices. The applicants' lawyers welcomed the ruling as a landmark step toward accountability for abuses committed during the colonial period.

Opposition Flags Corruption Risk in Namibia Oil Bill

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Opposition parties are calling on the government to learn from the mistakes of countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and Russia when it comes to the oil and gas sector. They argued that concentrating control in one office risks weak oversight, political manipulation and corruption, citing Nigeria's poor revenue management, Ghana's politically driven staffing changes and Russia's use of energy as a geopolitical tool. PDM leader McHenry Venaani said giving the president direct authority would sideline the minister of industries, mines and energy, and accused the government of legislating to suit individuals rather than national interests. This followed Minister Modestus Amutse's tabling of the 2025 petroleum amendment bill, which proposed creating an Upstream Petroleum Unit under the presidency to modernise governance, improve transparency and strengthen accountability. While Amutse said the reforms would enhance oversight and align with global standards, opposition leaders argued the move was risky and rushed, with some calling for the debate to be postponed.