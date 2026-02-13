Africa: All of Africa Today - February 13, 2026

China Dismisses U.S. Lawmakers' Claims on Illegal Mining in Nigeria

The Chinese government rejected allegations by five US lawmakers that it sponsored illegal mining in Nigeria or funded militias for protection, calling the claims baseless. The Chinese embassy in Nigeria said it was dissatisfied with what it described as false accusations and insisted that Chinese nationals were required to follow Nigerian mining laws. It argued that most Chinese mining companies adhered to regulations, supported local communities, and played a constructive role in the economic development of the local community. The allegations were contained in a bill before the US Congress that linked Chinese illegal mining in Nigeria with terrorism financing and religious violence. While the lawmakers claimed Chinese miners paid militias for protection, China maintained it respected Nigeria's sovereignty and worked with authorities to improve mining governance. Previous investigations by Nigerian and international outlets had reported cases where Chinese-linked miners allegedly paid armed groups to access mining sites.

Concerns Over Corruption as Oil Regulatory Powers Shift in Namibia

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Several opposition parties are united in opposing a bill that would transfer oil and gas regulatory authority from the Ministry of Industries, Mining, and Energy to the President. According to the parties, this could lead to political interference and corruption. They argued that concentrating authority in the Presidency would weaken parliamentary oversight and create conflicts of interest. Parties such as the Affirmative Repositioning movement, the National Unity Democratic Organisation, the Popular Democratic Movement, the Independent Patriots for Change and the Landless People's Movement all rejected the bill in its current form. They said the sector already faced concerns over transparency and that the amendment could worsen governance risks. The petroleum amendment bill has sparked debate in the National Assembly after it was tabled by Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy Modestus Amutse. Opponents maintained that natural resources should not fall under direct presidential control and that the proposed changes required deeper scrutiny.

Uganda's President Museveni Admits Millions Still Trapped in Subsistence Farming

President Museveni has acknowledged that millions of Ugandans remain in subsistence-level farming, or what he described as "working for the stomach." In a post-election statement, he said progress made through initiatives such as the Parish Development Model, Operation Wealth Creation, NAADS, UPE, Entandikwa, the Youth Fund and Emyooga as central to transforming Uganda's rural economy. He pointed to major increases in national agricultural output over the past four decades. He said these gains had not reached every household, with about 39% still "working for the stomach." Museveni argued that earlier programmes suffered from weak implementation, while the PDM aimed to give communities more direct control. He also recognised persistent obstacles such as poor infrastructure, corruption and limited access to services. Analysts have said that his recognition of persistent subsistence households provides insight into Uganda's complex development landscape.

Kenya to Reopen Somalia Border After Nearly 15 Years

Kenya will reopen its border with Somalia in April, nearly 15 years after it was closed because of attacks by the Islamist militant group al-Shabab, President William Ruto announced. The decision followed security assessments after years of repeated militant assaults, including major attacks at Nairobi's Westgate mall and Garissa University. Ruto said two crossings would reopen with a heavy security presence to curb threats and prevent smuggling. Speaking in the border town of Mandera, he said the closure had isolated local communities and expressed hope that renewed movement would strengthen cross-border trade. He urged residents to support efforts against al-Shabab, which has carried out several deadly attacks in the region. The reopening comes years after an earlier plan was delayed following renewed violence, and after Kenya halted a costly border-wall project intended to deter militants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

21 Dead After Passenger Boat Capsizes in Northern Sudan

At least 21 people died when a passenger boat capsized in northern Sudan's River Nile state, according to the Sudan Doctors Network. The vessel, carrying nearly 30 passengers, including women, elderly people, and children, sank between the villages of Tayba al-Khawad and Deim al-Qarai. Dr. Mohamed Faisal Hassan said rescue teams continued searching for more bodies. Six people were confirmed to have survived. Eyewitnesses reported that high waves caused the boat to overturn in the Shendi area. The medical group urged authorities to deploy specialised rescue teams and strengthen river transport safety, saying the tragedy highlighted weak regulation and a lack of basic safety measures. Sudan frequently records accidents involving traditional boats due to scarce bridges, especially in rural regions. The war has devastated large parts of the country, particularly the capital Khartoum and regions such as Darfur, displacing millions and crippling basic services.