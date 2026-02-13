Africa: AUC Chairperson Received His Majesty Letsie III of Lesotho

ENA
African leaders gather for 39th assembly
13 February 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

On the margins of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission, received His Majesty Letsie III of #Lesotho.

Their discussions focused on the continent's pressing priorities, including peace & security, political stability, & sustainable development. They also with particular emphasis on the centrality of nutrition to Africa's development agenda.

King Letsie III of Lesotho, who serves as the AU Nutrition Champion, called for increased investment and political commitment to combat malnutrition & child stunting across Africa.

His Majesty & the Chairperson underscored the critical role of nutrition in advancing human capital development and reaffirmed their shared commitment to elevating nutrition as a cornerstone of inclusive growth & long-term prosperity across the continent.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.