Africa: AUC Chairperson Received His Majesty Letsie III of Lesotho

On the margins of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission, received His Majesty Letsie III of #Lesotho.

Their discussions focused on the continent's pressing priorities, including peace & security, political stability, & sustainable development. They also with particular emphasis on the centrality of nutrition to Africa's development agenda.

King Letsie III of Lesotho, who serves as the AU Nutrition Champion, called for increased investment and political commitment to combat malnutrition & child stunting across Africa.

His Majesty & the Chairperson underscored the critical role of nutrition in advancing human capital development and reaffirmed their shared commitment to elevating nutrition as a cornerstone of inclusive growth & long-term prosperity across the continent.