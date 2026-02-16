Africa: All of Africa Today - February 16, 2026

WHO Calls Guinea-Bissau Hepatitis B Vaccine Trial 'Unethical'

A now-halted plan to test different hepatitis B vaccine schedules on newborns in Guinea-Bissau drew strong criticism from the World Health Organization, which called the study "unethical". The US health department, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., had funded a trial involving 14,000 babies, giving one group the proven birth-dose vaccine and delaying the shot for the other group for six weeks. WHO said it had "significant concerns" about the study's scientific basis, ethical safeguards, and consistency with global standards, stressing that withholding a life-saving birth dose exposed infants to "potentially irreversible harm." The hepatitis B birth-dose vaccine has been used safely for more than 30 years in over 115 countries and prevents mother-to-child transmission in up to 95% of cases. More than 12% of the country's adult population has chronic Hepatitis B, according to the WHO. Smaller studies by other researchers have estimated the proportion could be as high as one in five.

Gunmen Kill at Least 30 in Attacks on Three Nigerian Villages

Armed gunmen on motorcycles attacked three villages in northwestern Nigeria, killing at least 30 people, according to police and residents. The early morning raids hit Tunga-Makeri, Konkoso, and Pissa in Niger State, an area already troubled after Islamist militants killed more than 160 people earlier in the month. Several homes were burned, and many residents went missing, raising fears that the death toll could rise. Niger State police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the attacks, saying six people were killed in Tunga-Makeri and an unconfirmed number were abducted. The incidents occurred amid worsening insecurity in northern Nigeria, where communities face violence from both jihadists and armed gangs. The country had also been under pressure from the US after claims by former President Donald Trump that Christians were being persecuted, which Nigerian authorities rejected, saying the violence affected all communities.

Bilateral Visa Waiver Signed Between Nigeria and Angola

Nigeria and Angola signed a bilateral agreement to waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official passports. The deal was concluded on 15 February 2026 on the sidelines of the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union in Addis Ababa. According to foreign ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, the agreement was signed by Nigeria's foreign minister, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and Angola's minister of external relations, Tete Antonio. The visa waiver is expected to ease official engagements between both governments by removing administrative barriers for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports.

One in Five Children in Eastern and Southern Africa in Labour

There has been a decline in global child labour since 2020, but it remains a major threat to children's rights, safety, and long-term well-being, especially in regions affected by poverty, conflict, climate change, and unsafe migration. According to new UNICEF data, 137.6 million children worldwide are still engaged in child labor in 2024, of which 54 million are engaged in hazardous work. Eastern and Southern Africa accounted for about 41 million of these cases, one in five children in the region, despite a slight decline from 2020. UNICEF regional director Etleva Kadilli stressed that ending child labour required stronger education systems, decent work for parents, and coordinated action across governments and communities. The report highlighted serious education gaps, high rates of hazardous labour, and a disproportionate burden on children aged 5 to 11. IOM director-general Amy Pope warned that migrant children often worked longer hours, earned less, and were more exposed to trafficking, with about 30,000 child victims identified globally. Both agencies called for expanded social protection, stronger labour laws, and better cross-border cooperation to ensure children are protected and able to learn and thrive.

Africa Cup of Nations 2027 Set for June-July Slot

The Confederation of African Football president, Patrice Motsepe, announced that the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations would take place in June and July next year. He dismissed reports of a delay as "totally unfounded." The tournament, set to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, has faced doubts over infrastructure readiness, though Motsepe expressed full confidence in the hosts. Kenya's organising committee chair, Nicholas Musonye, had said a 2028 postponement would suit Kenya due to its 2027 elections. Motsepe spoke after CAF's executive committee meeting in Dar es Salaam, saying that inspection of facilities in the three countries was underway. He added that exact dates would be announced later and reiterated CAF's plan to hold Afcon mid-year and shift to a four-year cycle from 2028. Motsepe also said Morocco remained the confirmed host of the 2026 Women's Afcon, despite interest from other countries, stressing that the dates could not change since the tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2027 Women's World Cup.