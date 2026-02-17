Africa: All of Africa Today - February 17, 2026

US Sanctions Eight Nigerians for Alleged Terror, Cybercrime

The United States imposed sanctions on eight Nigerians over alleged links to Boko Haram, ISIL, and cybercrime. The sanctions were announced in a February 10 publication by the United States Department of the Treasury through its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The individuals were added to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, which blocks their assets under US jurisdiction and bars US persons from dealing with them. Those sanctioned included individuals previously convicted or identified for involvement in terrorism financing, Boko Haram leadership, or cyber-enabled offences. The designations followed calls by some members of Congress for action against certain Nigerian figures accused of violating religious freedom, though those names did not appear on the list. The move formed part of Washington's ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorism networks and cyber threats.

Museveni Warns Leaders Against 'Amin-Style' Intimidation

President Yoweri Museveni warned that leaders who intimidate or manipulate citizens were repeating the authoritarian behaviour of former ruler Idi Amin. The President drew parallels between past authoritarian rule and contemporary political conduct, urging leaders to embrace service and moral persuasion rather than coercion. Museveni highlighted government projects in Northern Uganda, including rural electrification, new schools and health centres, and clean water programmes, as proof that service delivery should not depend on voting patterns. Drawing from biblical teaching, Museveni urged leaders to persuade through good deeds. He reflected on his own opposition to Amin's 1971 takeover and said those who impose themselves on others were "repeating mistakes of the past."

Flights Delayed at Jomo Kenyatta International as Aviation Workers Strike

Flights in and out of Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport were delayed as aviation workers carried out a planned strike over pay and working conditions. Departures were pushed back by up to four hours. Some passengers were left waiting inside the aircraft as pilots awaited clearance. Kenya Airways said air traffic control delays were affecting several routes and warned of further schedule disruptions. The strike, announced by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union, created major backlogs nationwide, with some travellers forced to switch to road transport. The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said it had activated contingency plans at the airport and has urged passengers to contact their airlines for updates.

Three South Africans Suspects Charged with Killing E-Hailing Driver Isaac Satlat

Three South Africans were charged with murder after the killing of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat. His death was captured in a widely shared dashcam video showing him being attacked and strangled during a robbery. The three suspects appeared in a Pretoria court and abandoned their bail bids. They were not asked to comment on the charges. A fourth suspect handed himself over to the police. Prosecutors said the group had booked a Bolt ride using an unregistered number before forcing Satlat to stop, killing him, and stealing his phone and car, which was later recovered. His family said the attack was not linked to his nationality. There has been a growing number of reports of e-hailing drivers coming under attack in South Africa, with many drivers calling for greater protection, as the country grapples with high crime levels and one of the highest murder rates in the world. Numerous political parties and e-hailing drivers gathered outside the courthouse to protest against Satlat's murder.

Kenya, Ghana Probe Russian Man Over Secret Filming of Women

Authorities in Kenya and Ghana are investigating reports that a Russian man secretly filmed sexual encounters with women in both countries and posted the footage online without their consent. The media identified him as a self-styled "pick-up artist" who allegedly used camera-equipped sunglasses, though officials had not confirmed this detail. Ghana said the man had likely left the country. Kenyan officials described the case as a serious form of gender-based violence and directed agencies to act urgently, including through international cooperation. Ghana and Kenya both have strict cybercrime laws prohibiting the non-consensual exchange of intimate images, with penalties of up to 25 years in Ghana and two years in Kenya.