Africa: All of Africa Today - February 27, 2026

Uganda Court Confirms Museveni's 2026 Election Victory

The Supreme Court of Uganda confirmed President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the duly elected President of Uganda after granting an application to withdraw a petition challenging his victory in the January 15, 2026, general elections. Former candidate Robert Kasibante had filed the petition on grounds of alleged non-compliance with electoral laws and irregularities. He had also applied for orders granting access to and a forensic audit of the Electoral Commission's electronic voting, transmission, and tallying systems, including biometric voter verification records and servers. He later asked to withdraw the case due to financial and logistical constraints, acknowledging he lacked sufficient evidence. The decision brings to a close the only pending legal challenge to the outcome of the January 15 presidential election, conclusively affirming Museveni's re-election.

Rwanda-UK Migration Dispute Heads to Arbitration on March 18



Rwanda and the United Kingdom are set to face each other in arbitration on March 18 at the Permanent Court of Arbitration over the 2024 Migration and Economic Development Partnership (MEDP). Rwanda accused the UK of failing to honour its treaty commitments. Rwanda had initiated the proceedings following the UK's non-payment of two agreed £50 million instalments for refugee support. They also cited the failure to finalise arrangements for resettling vulnerable refugees, despite a binding diplomatic exchange in June 2024. The dispute arose after a new UK government announced it would discontinue the partnership. Rwanda argued that it did not void international law obligations. The justice ministry also argued that beyond the specific treaty, the dispute highlights a broader principle of international cooperation. This principle is that agreements between states must be performed in good faith and according to their terms. The hearing will be open to the public, allowing people to follow proceedings both physically at the venue and virtually through online platforms.

Tinubu Extends Nigeria's Raw Shea Nut Export Ban to 2027

President Bola Tinubu approved a one-year extension of Nigeria's ban on the export of raw shea nuts. The extension, which takes effect from 26 February 2026 to 25 February 2027, is intended to enhance domestic processing capacity, improve livelihoods in shea-producing communities, and promote the export of value-added products instead of raw materials. Nigeria imposed a temporary ban on the export of raw shea nuts to curb informal trade, boost local processing, and protect and grow the shea industry. He said that the ban was a collective decision involving the sub-nationals and the federal government, with clear directions for economic transformation in the overall interest of the nation.

Kenyan Man Charged with Luring Youth to Fight for Russia in Ukraine

Kenyan police charged Festus Arasa Omwamba, head of the recruitment agency Global Faces Human Resources, after he was accused of deceiving 22 young men with promises of jobs in Russia. The victims were rescued last September from an apartment complex in Athi River, a town near the capital, Nairobi, before they could travel to Russia. However, three others had already left Kenya, finding themselves on the front line of the war and returning home with injuries. A report by the National Intelligence Service said that about 1,000 Kenyans had been recruited into Russia's war effort. Victims rescued from the Athi Rivers complex revealed they had signed contracts with an unnamed overseas employment agency, committing to pay up to $18,000 (£13,000) for visas, travel, accommodation, and other logistics. Omwamba pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Nigeria Sets Inquest into Death of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Son

An inquest into the death of Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 21-month-old son will formally begin on 14 April. The child died on January 7, 2026, following treatment at Atlantis Hospital and medical procedures at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital. Adiche and her family have accused Euracare of negligence, saying medics denied Nkanu oxygen and gave him too much sedation, causing a cardiac arrest. The hospital expressed its "deepest sympathies" over the death but denied wrongdoing, saying its care had been in line with international standards. The court is expected to hear evidence from medical experts and hospital representatives as the coroner seeks to establish the circumstances and cause of Nkanu's death.