Liberians Demand Justice After 26-Year-Old Austin Tengbeh Dies in Ghana - Embassy Engages Authorities

ACCRA — The Liberian Embassy in Accra says it is actively engaging Ghanaian authorities following the death of 26-year-old Liberian national Austin Tengbeh, an incident that has triggered outrage among Liberians both in Ghana and at home, with many demanding justice over what they believe was a mob killing.

Tengbeh reportedly died after an altercation on Feb. 27 in the Lashibi-Sakumono area of Accra, a coastal suburb east of the Ghanaian capital. News of the incident spread rapidly across social media, sparking widespread anger and calls for swift accountability from Ghanaian authorities.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Embassy of Liberia in Accra confirmed that it was formally notified of the incident on Feb. 28 and immediately initiated contact with the Sakumono District Police Crime Unit and other relevant security agencies to obtain verified information about the circumstances surrounding Tengbeh's death.

Embassy: Case Under Active Investigation

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"According to information provided by the Ghana Police Service, the matter is currently under active investigation," the embassy said.

The mission added that Ghanaian authorities have already taken initial steps in response to the incident.

"The Embassy has been informed that arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other individuals believed to be involved," the statement noted.

According to information shared with the embassy, Tengbeh, who was residing in the Spintex area of Accra, a community with a sizable West African expatriate population, had visited another Liberian national at a residential property in Lashibi when an altercation reportedly broke out.

Authorities say he was later transported by Ghana Police officers to the Sakumono Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Liberian diplomatic mission said it has since begun extensive outreach to gather more information and ensure the welfare of those affected by the incident.

"The Embassy has been in communication with individuals connected to the incident, members of the Liberian community in Ghana, and the appropriate Ghanaian authorities," the statement said.

It added that efforts are also underway to identify and formally contact Tengbeh's immediate family.

"We are also making efforts to formally reach and engage the next of kin in order to provide appropriate consular assistance and support," the embassy said.

At the same time, the mission appealed for calm among Liberians living in Ghana as the investigation proceeds.

"We urge members of the Liberian community in Ghana to remain calm and allow the ongoing investigations to proceed," the embassy said.

"We remain confident in the due process of law and in the longstanding cordial relations between the Republic of Liberia and the Republic of Ghana."

Social Media Outrage and Allegations

The incident has sparked strong reactions across social media, particularly under posts by the Ghana Police Service, where many Liberians have demanded swift justice for Tengbeh.

"A Liberian was just mobbed to death in your country. We need justice for him. You guys are very wicked to other nationals," wrote Chris Kieh, responding to one of the police service's Facebook posts.

Another commenter, Omega Pulchritude Brown, alleged that Tengbeh was beaten after making a joke involving a pregnant woman--an allegation that has not been officially confirmed by Ghanaian authorities.

"He was beaten to death," Brown wrote.

"We hope the Ghanaian government is taking serious action because we have many Ghanaians living in Liberia for ages and doing business in our coastal areas and seas, and nobody has ever harmed them or called them foreigners. But when it comes to Liberians living in Ghana, Ghanaians treat us like animals."

The claims circulating online have not yet been independently verified, and authorities have not publicly confirmed the precise circumstances that led to the fatal confrontation.

Separate Ghana Police Announcement

In a separate development, the Ghana Police Service announced in a statement dated Feb. 28 that officers had arrested four suspects in Fomena under the Ashanti South Regional Police Command in connection with a robbery attack on an okada rider that occurred on Feb. 22.

According to police, the motorbike rider reported that he had been attacked by a group of men while operating in the area.

"He said the group attacked him, inflicted a machete wound on his leg, and made away with his unregistered Haojin motorbike valued at 15,000 cedis," the police statement said.

Police said officers acted quickly after receiving the complaint.

"Acting swiftly on the complaint, officers arrested suspects Adom Peter, Abdul Zakari, Andy Benjamin and one juvenile offender within Fomena Township the same day to assist with investigations."

Authorities said they also recovered the victim's motorbike, along with a machete and a tricycle believed to have been used in the attack.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The police announcement generated mixed reactions online. While some citizens praised authorities for the swift arrests, others criticized the police for blurring the faces of suspects in official social media posts.

"Now you blur the face and the body," wrote George Nartey. "If you don't want the public to see images of suspects until courts pronounce them guilty, then stop displaying outrightly. What's the use of blurring the face and body and still displaying it here?"

Diplomatic Engagement Continues

Meanwhile, the Liberian Embassy in Accra said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain engaged with Ghanaian authorities as the investigation unfolds.

The mission extended condolences to Tengbeh's family and loved ones while reiterating its commitment to ensure that the case receives proper attention under Ghanaian law.

"The Embassy expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time," the statement said.

As the investigation continues, members of the Liberian community in Ghana say they are awaiting clearer answers about the circumstances that led to Tengbeh's death.