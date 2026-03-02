Liberia: Government of Liberia Engages Ghanaian Authorities After Citizen Mobbed to Death

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has announced that it is engaging the Government of Ghana to establish the actual cause and circumstances surrounding the death of Austin Tengbeh, a 26-year-old Liberian national who was reportedly mobbed in Accra.

Tengbeh died on February 27, 2026, after being attacked in the Lashibi-Sakumono area of Accra, Ghana.

According to reports, Tengbeh, a technician, had gone to a friend's residence to carry out repair work. Upon arrival, a security guard informed him that his friend was not home. Tengbeh reportedly waited outside and called his friend to confirm his arrival. His friend had earlier notified the guard that a visitor would be coming to do some work and had left keys to be handed over.

While waiting, Tengbeh allegedly exchanged what was described as a light joke with a pregnant woman nearby. The woman reportedly took offense. Although Tengbeh immediately apologized, she reported the matter to the security guards at the gate.

Witnesses say the situation quickly escalated when one of the guards allegedly insulted Tengbeh and accused him of being a "rogue." The confrontation reportedly attracted others in the vicinity, and within minutes, a mob formed. Tengbeh was chased and severely beaten.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that he sustained serious internal injuries during the assault. Despite attempts to intervene, he later succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement signed by Ms. Saywhar Nana Gbah, Assistant Minister for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government disclosed that the Embassy of Liberia in Accra was informed of the incident on February 28, 2026. The Embassy immediately initiated contact with relevant Ghanaian authorities, including the Crime Unit of the Sakumono District Police, to obtain verified details and ensure proper legal procedures were being followed.

According to information from the Ghana Police Service, the matter is under active investigation. Authorities have reportedly made arrests in connection with the incident and are pursuing other individuals believed to be involved.

"The Government of Liberia has been informed that Mr. Tengbeh, a resident of the Spintex area, had gone to visit a fellow Liberian at a residential property in Lashibi when an altercation occurred, which subsequently led to the unfortunate events now under investigation," the Ministry stated.

Police reportedly transported Tengbeh to the Sakumono Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the ministry, the Embassy has since maintained communication with individuals connected to the incident, members of the Liberian community in Ghana, and Ghanaian authorities. Efforts are also underway to formally engage the deceased's next of kin to provide appropriate consular support.

The Government of Liberia says it will continue to closely monitor the case and remain actively engaged with Ghanaian authorities to ensure that the matter proceeds in accordance with Ghanaian law.

It extended condolences to the family, friends, and the Liberian community, describing the death as tragic and deeply saddening. The Government also called on Liberians residing in Ghana to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed.

The Government reaffirmed its confidence in due process and in the longstanding cordial relations between the Republic of Liberia and the Republic of Ghana.