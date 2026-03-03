Liberia: Demolition Sparks Public Outcry in Monrovia

Monrovia, Liberia, March 3, 2026 - Ongoing demolition exercises across Monrovia have triggered widespread public outcry, as government authorities move to reclaim alleyways and public lands reportedly occupied illegally for decades.

The demolitions have affected numerous properties, including those claimed by individuals who say they have owned and occupied the land for over 50 years. Residents argue that even rightful owners with original land deeds are losing their properties amidst legal disputes and enforcement actions.

In an exclusive interview, Rufuso P.C. Diggs III described the situation in his community as alarming. He highlighted that many residents already live in deplorable conditions, lacking access to safe drinking water and sanitation, and relying on nearby watersides for basic needs.

Diggs criticized the government's approach, referencing President Joseph Boakai's "Rescue Mission" agenda. He acknowledged the necessity of development but argued it should not come at the expense of vulnerable citizens.

"Development doesn't come with tears," Diggs said. "Building Liberia means improving people's lives. Before demolition, the government should provide alternative locations for affected residents to relocate."

He further stressed that the timing of the demolitions is problematic, citing widespread unemployment and economic hardship. "People are hungry. Even paying rent is difficult. Our primary concern should be jobs for Liberians," he added, urging the government to reconsider or temporarily pause the exercise.

Emmanuel G. Toe also expressed concern, noting that while some residents may have occupied government land, authorities have been aware of their presence for years. He believes compensation or temporary shelter should have been considered.

"Removing people from homes they have lived in for years without any support is embarrassing and painful," Toe said. He suggested that compensation or relocation plans would make the process more humane.

Toe also raised concerns about land disputes involving Liberians in the diaspora who have returned to claim properties after decades abroad. He noted that court rulings sometimes favor earlier deed holders, resulting in long-standing occupants losing land they purchased years ago--a situation he warned could pose security risks if not handled carefully.

Sekajipo A. Sekajipo offered a balanced view, acknowledging the government's right to reclaim public land, especially where property owners failed to develop or pay taxes for decades. However, he criticized weaknesses within the judiciary, alleging inconsistency in rulings.

"Government is for the people and by the people. There must be compassion," Sekajipo said, calling for public service announcements and adequate notice before demolitions. He emphasized Liberia's fragile economy and urged authorities to provide reasonable timelines.

By contrast, Leroy Archie Ponpon defended the enforcement exercise, arguing that adherence to the rule of law is essential for national development. He stated that illegal occupation of land must eventually end if Liberia is to progress.

"Any country without rule of law cannot be considered civil," Ponpon said. "Though painful, the law must take its course."

Similarly, Sheik J. Admah K. Malcanvin Sr. asserted that demolition orders stem from legal processes, not personal decisions by government officials. Still, he questioned the timing and suggested such actions be delayed until economic conditions improve. He also called for compensation and relocation assistance for affected families.

As demolitions continue in parts of Monrovia, the controversy has exposed deep divisions among citizens--between upholding the rule of law and ensuring social protection for vulnerable communities. Many residents now urge the government to strike a balance between development, legality, and compassion to prevent further social tension.