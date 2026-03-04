Liberia: Dillon Pushes for 25-Year Jail Terms, Impeachment of Judges

Monrovia — Montserrado County Senator Abraham D. Dillon has proposed sweeping legal reforms, including a mandatory 25-year prison sentence without bail for individuals involved in double land sales and the impeachment of Probate Court judges who authorize multiple probates for the same property.

The move comes amid escalating land disputes across Liberia that continue to trigger violence, displacement, and protracted legal battles.

Speaking Tuesday during plenary debate at the Liberian Senate on the growing national land crisis and ongoing demolition disputes, Senator Dillon described land conflict as a "ticking national emergency" that, if not urgently addressed, could threaten Liberia's peace and stability.

The Montserrado lawmaker warned that persistent double land sales and conflicting probate approvals are fueling community violence, undermining property rights, and weakening public confidence in the justice system. He argued that the Legislature must take decisive action to strengthen existing laws and close loopholes that allow fraudulent land transactions to flourish.

"We must review and reform our laws," Dillon told plenary. "Any Probate Court judge who authorizes two or three probates for the same property, creating confusion, displacement, and even death, must face impeachment. The land crisis is not accidental; it is the result of weak enforcement and systemic failure."

Across Liberia, land disputes remain one of the leading causes of community violence, sometimes resulting in injuries, deaths, and the destruction of property. Experts have long identified overlapping deeds, unclear land boundaries, and inconsistent record-keeping as core drivers of the crisis. Dillon directly blamed the Probate Court system and fraudulent land dealers for worsening the situation.

In what he described as a necessary deterrent, Dillon proposed that double land sales be classified as a non-bailable offense carrying a minimum sentence of 25 years imprisonment. He argued that harsh penalties are justified because land-related conflicts have repeatedly led to fatalities.

"People are dying because one plot of land is sold to two or three individuals," he said. "If the law catches you engaging in double sale, you should go to jail without bail. Since the death penalty has been abolished, we must impose a severe sentence that reflects the gravity of this crime."

Beyond punitive measures, the Senator also called for urgent digitalization of the Liberia Land Authority, the Law Reform Commission, and Probate Court records to eliminate manual record manipulation and prevent duplicate deed issuance. He urged that the necessary budgetary appropriations be made to modernize land administration systems nationwide.

Dillon explained that a fully digitized and centralized land registry would ensure that once a deed is properly processed and recorded, complete with verified metes and bounds, it cannot be duplicated or fraudulently reissued. "You will be surprised to know that some individuals are holding two or three deeds for the same property and each feels legally entitled," he noted.

He further reminded his colleagues that under the Constitution, the Legislature has the authority to determine which offenses qualify as non-bailable and to enact reforms that reflect national priorities. According to him, land fraud now meets the threshold of a grave national crime.

On the contentious issue of demolitions, Dillon maintained his position that structures illegally erected in designated alleyways or access roads should be removed without government compensation. He argued that illegal construction is obstructing emergency services and undermining urban development.

"There are communities where ambulances, fire trucks, water, and sewer services cannot enter because people built in clearly defined alleyways," Dillon said. "If a structure blocks access for public safety and development, even if it belongs to my family or me, it should be demolished. Government should not compensate people for wrongdoing."

The Senator concluded by urging his colleagues to demonstrate political courage in addressing what he described as one of Liberia's most dangerous and destabilizing national challenges. Observers say the debate signals mounting legislative pressure for comprehensive land reform as disputes continue to threaten peace, property rights, and national development.