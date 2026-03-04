Liberia: Land Commissioner Warns Lawmakers of Escalating National Crisis Over Boundary, Ownership Disputes

Monrovia — A senior official of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) has warned lawmakers that unresolved land disputes across the country could spiral into widespread conflict if urgent action is not taken.

Joe K. Williams, Vice Chairperson for Administration and Services at the LLA, sounded the alarm during the 15th Day Sitting of the First Quarter of the Third Session of the 55th Legislature.

Williams cautioned that Liberia's existing land conflicts could escalate into chaos if the government fails to invest adequately in land administration and boundary demarcation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I see danger ahead if we don't solve the problem now," Williams told the plenary.

Why the LLA Was Summoned

The LLA appeared before the House of Representatives alongside the Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA), the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the General Services Agency (GSA).

Their appearance followed communications from several lawmakers, includingontserrado County District 12 Representative Jerry Yogboh, Montserrado County District 7 Representative Emmanuel Dahn, and Maryland County District 2 Representative Anthony Williams.

Lawmakers from Grand Gedeh and Sinoe Counties also raised alarms over what they described as "serious and fast-brewing" land conflicts between communities.

The growing unrest cuts across both private and public land ownership.

"A Taste of the Iceberg"

Representing the LLA, Williams said the current disputes are only a fraction of what could come if the country fails to properly demarcate county boundaries and strengthen land governance systems.

With rapid population growth, he warned that counties such as Bong and Nimba could face severe boundary disputes in the near future.

"Take, for instance, Bong County, which, within two to three years, might grow to one million people, and maybe Nimba County up to three million. What we will see then is a demarcation war," he warned.

Williams stressed the urgent need for clear county boundary demarcations, proper mapping systems, increased budgetary support, and expansion of LLA workforce.

Currently, the LLA operates with only 316 employees but says it needs at least 1,500 personnel nationwide to effectively manage land administration.

"There is not much support for the LLA from the government," Williams said, urging lawmakers to increase funding in the next national budget.

New Safeguards Introduced

Dr. Mahmoud Solomon, Commissioner for Land Administration at the LLA, acknowledged that many of the ongoing land disputes stem from longstanding issues.

He told lawmakers that reforms are being implemented to curb deed fraud and survey-related controversies.

According to him, all deeds submitted for probation and verification must now pass through the LLA, adding that new deed forms with enhanced security features have been introduced.

"These systems are now in place," he assured the plenary.

Happy Corner Dispute in Court

Speaking specifically to the long-running Happy Corner land dispute, GSA Director General Galakpai Kortimai told lawmakers the matter is currently before the court.

He explained that one of the key claimants -- the Cooper family -- allegedly failed to produce documentation to substantiate ownership claims, prompting the government to take over the property. The family subsequently filed a legal challenge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lawmakers Demand More Answers

Unsatisfied with the explanations provided, the plenary voted to summon additional stakeholders for further clarification.

In a motion introduced by Grand Gedeh County District 3 Representative Jacob Debee and endorsed by the House, the Ministry of Local Government, the LLA, GSA, and the National Archives will reappear before lawmakers to provide deeper insights and concrete solutions.

As tensions rise across counties, lawmakers say failure to act decisively could trigger broader instability.

The warning from the Land Authority is clear: without boundaries, manpower, and funding, Liberia risks turning land disputes into a national crisis.