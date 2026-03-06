Africa: All of Africa Today - March 6, 2026

Nigeria Resolves Oil Prospecting Licence 245 Dispute After 15 Years

President Bola Tinubu presided over the successful conclusion of a historic settlement agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria, ENI, and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAEL), resolving the long-running dispute over Oil Prospecting Licence 245. The agreement was reached after more than 15 years of legal battles. The agreement brought to a close the long-standing dispute over Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245, paving the way for the development of one of Nigeria's most significant deepwater resources. Tinubu described the agreement as a significant milestone in Nigeria's economic reform agenda. He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to resolving legacy disputes, restoring investor confidence, and ensuring that Nigeria's natural resources deliver sustainable value to the Nigerian people. Tinubu commended all institutions and stakeholders who contributed to achieving the settlement, including the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), NNPC Limited, and the leadership of ENI.

Zimbabwean Govt Faces Backlash Over $25m Football Tournament

The Zimbabwean government has been criticized for allocating US$25 million towards a football tournament in a move that has been labelled as a misplacement of priorities. The new Munhumutapa ZIFA Cup football tournament was launched in Harare by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The tournament will run for five years and feature men's, women's, developmental and futsal teams. The men's winners are set to receive US$1 million and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup. However, critics, including lawyer Thabani Mpofu, said that channelling funds towards a football tournament when critical sectors such as health are in dire straits demonstrates a focus on the wrong priorities. Former legislator Fadzayi Mahere also questioned the source of the funding.

Angolan President Signs Law Tightening Control Over NGOs

Angolan President João Lourenço signed into law new legislation that regulates the operation of nongovernmental organisations and other groups in the country. Civil society organisations, including Human Rights Watch, have warned about the serious risks the law poses to civic space in Angola. The legislation, published on March 2, granted authorities broad powers to authorise, monitor, suspend, and financially restrict NGOs under loosely defined "security threats." Organizations have expressed concern that, without clear legal safeguards or independent oversight, authorities could use the legislation to silence critical voices and restrict the ability of organisations to operate freely. Rights groups warned that the law added to a series of recent measures, including the National Security Law and the Law on Crimes of Vandalism of Public Goods and Services, that have raised fears of increasing restrictions on rights and public debate in the country.

Tanzania Makes Major Gains in Maternal and Child Health

Tanzania reported major progress in child and maternal health, reducing under-five mortality from 67 per 1,000 live births in 2016 to 43 per 1,000 in 2022. Ahmad Makuwani of the Ministry of Health said that maternal deaths have also sharply declined, from 556 per 100,000 live births to 104 per 100,000, earning Tanzania international recognition as a leader in improving maternal and child health. President Samia Suluhu Hassan won the Global Goalkeeper Award for her leadership in improving reproductive, maternal and child health services. Under her leadership, the Tanzanian government significantly increased funding for health services, expanded the availability of medicines and medical supplies, and constructed over 530 delivery centres to reduce maternal mortality, infant deaths, and fatalities among children under five years old. However, Makuwani said that neonatal deaths among children under 28 days old remain a critical challenge.

Mozambican President Chapo Calls for Rigorous Action Against Fraud

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo called for rigorous administrative action against corruption to preserve the State's authority and promote good governance. Chapo said that civil and criminal accountability of public managers must be regarded as an essential condition to curb fraud and corruption. He said decisive sanctions were necessary to preserve the authority of the state and promote good governance. He said that the work carried out by the Administrative Tribunal (TA) and the Attorney General's Office (PGR) must be based on "strategic and shared coordination of information, avoiding gaps that weaken the fight against fraud and corruption.' The President also said that the creation of the State General Inspectorate will bring together the components of financial and administrative oversight and inspection.