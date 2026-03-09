Liberia: Ghanaian Envoy Assures Justice Will Prevail in Murder of Liberian, Reaffirms Continuation Bond Between Both Nations

Monrovia — Ghanaian Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Godwin Baletum Amonzem, has expressed regret over the recent brutal killing of a 26-year-old Liberian national, Austin Tengbeh in Ghana.

Tengbeh was murdered following a mob attack at an apartment complex in Lashibi near Sakumono on February 27, 2026.

The Ghanaian envoy craved everyone to remain calm as he assured that justice will be well-served and the long-standing friendly ties between both Ghana and Liberia will go uninterrupted.

Amb. Amonzem's assertion on the incident was contained in his speech delivered on Friday, March 6 on the occasion Ghana's 69th Independence Day celebration organized by the Embassy near Monrovia.

This year's Independence celebration was held under the theme: "Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope."

Accordingly, the Ghanaian Ambassador to Liberia pointed out that in all human relations, there are sometimes unfortunate, regrettable, and condemnable incidents that threaten the peace, solidarity and friendly relations between a group of diverse, but peaceful people - a statement in reference to the recent incident that stormed away the life of the promising Liberian.

In a consolation statement, the Ghanaian diplomat reposed faith in the security and legal institutions of both countries to work diligently and collaboratively so as to dispense justice in the recent incident.

"In this regard, I wish to appeal to everyone to endeavour to remain calm at all times, and to allow the security agencies and the legal systems in both countries to take the necessary steps to ensure that justice is given to victims. I have absolute faith in the security and legal institutions in both countries, and I have no doubt, that justice will be done in the recent and other unfortunate, regrettable, and condemnable incidents," stated Amb. Amonzem.

Speaking on the Ghana-Liberia relations, the Ghanaian envoy recalled that the bonds of friendship between the two countries are historical and cultural - both countries share a common coastline which provided employment and livelihoods to our fisherfolks for ages.

These fisherfolks, he reminded the peoples of both nations, moved from one region to another in search of their catch, without visas or stay permits.

"In the struggle for Pan-African unity, it is recalled that Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Mr. William Tubman, collectively mobilized the progressive forces on the African continent for unity. In the West African

sub-region both Ghana and Liberia stood, and still stand, shoulder to shoulder on regional economic and security partnerships, all in the pursuit of peace, integration, and shared prosperity."

On behalf of the peace loving people of Ghana, the head of the Ghanaian diplomatic mission extended heartfelt appreciation to the people of Liberia for the ongoing traditional and historical friendship Ghana enjoys with them.

"For this reason, I wish to call on the good people of Liberia to collaborate with the authorities in both countries to ensure that no incident, whatsoever, will endanger the warm, cordial, and friendly relations between our two countries. Some Liberians have found home in Ghana, just as some Ghanaians have found home in Liberia, and this reflects the true spirit of African sisterhood and brotherhood."

Amb. Amonzem also on behalf of his Government and People, seized the opportunity to congratulate Liberia on its recent election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2026-2027.

He noted that Ghana is hopeful that Liberia's tenure at the Security Council will help to shape the affairs of the Council towards a world of peace, freedom and development for all nations.

"In a world facing complex global challenges; from economic uncertainties to climate change and security threats, our unity as brotherly African nations is more important now, than ever before. Together, we must continue to build resilient economies, safeguard democratic values, and ensure that our cordial relations translate into dignity and opportunity for every citizen."

"I wish to assure Your Excellency, and the good people of Liberia, of Ghana's continuous cooperation to further strengthen and deepen the existing bonds of friendship between Ghana and Liberia, for the mutual benefit of our peoples."

In furtherance of the friendly tie, Amb. Amonzem urged that two countries work tirelessly to reactivate the General Cooperation Agreement (GCA) between Ghana and Liberia, which was signed in June, 2014.

The GCA is intended to pave the way for the establishment of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC). The PJCC will in turn, provide a bilateral framework for the promotion of common socio-economic programs.

The Ghanaian envoy disclosed that the Embassy of Ghana in Liberia has in its possession about 27 Memorandums of Understanding which, it will soon make available to the Liberian side for their study.

"It is the expectation of the Embassy that the Liberia side will expedite action on the MoUs for the two sides to have them ready for signature, during the proposed inaugural session of the PJCC, most probably, in Accra, Ghana. This bilateral framework will also serve as a catalyst to encourage Ghanaian and Liberian, as well as Ghanaian-Liberian joint businesses, to increase their investment portfolios, and explore other business opportunities in both countries."

In remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, Ambassador Ethel Davis, congratulated the Government and People of Ghana on the occasion marking the country 69 years of growth and progress.

Minister Davis indicated that the independence of Ghana stood as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the entire Africa as it ignited the frame of freedom that encouraged other African countries to pursue independence also.

"Liberia and Ghana share a long-standing bond of friendship and cooperation rooted in our common values democracy, peace and regional solidarity. Over the years, our two nations have strengthened ties through bilateral agreements and collaborative initiatives," Amb. Davis added.

Sixty-nine (69) years ago, under the visionary leadership of the Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana became the first country south of the Sahara under colonial rule to attain independence. That significant achievement did not only give birth to a nation, but it became a spark that ignited hope across the African continent. That spark was arguably ignited by the famous phrase of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on the eve of Ghana's independence to the effect, that "the independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of the African continent."