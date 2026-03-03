Monrovia — The Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection with the death of 26-year-old Liberian national, Austin Tengbeh, following a mob attack at an apartment complex in Lashibi near Sakumono on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The suspects -- Vincent Adzikah (38), Francis Amuzu (44), and William Addison (34) -- are currently in police custody assisting with investigations. A fourth suspect, identified as Enoch Mensah, remains at large, with police intensifying efforts to apprehend him.

In a statement issued on March 2, the Ghana Police Service said the suspects are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Incident Details

According to preliminary police investigations, Tengbeh had visited his brother in Lashibi when the caretaker of the apartment complex allegedly raised an alarm accusing him of being a thief. Members of the public reportedly descended on him in what witnesses described as a case of mob justice.

"A Police Patrol Team responding to the distress call arrived promptly at the scene, rescued the deceased, and conveyed him to the Sakumono Community Hospital for emergency medical attention. He was, however, pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer on duty," the police statement said.

The body has since been deposited at the Lashibi Funeral Home for preservation and autopsy.

The Accra Regional Police Command cautioned the public against taking the law into their own hands, stressing that mob justice and unlawful assault are criminal offenses that undermine due process.

"The Command urges members of the public to report suspected criminal conduct to the Police and allow lawful procedures to take their course," the statement added.

Liberian Government Engages Ghana

The arrests follow an announcement by the Government of Liberia that it is engaging Ghanaian authorities to establish the full circumstances surrounding Tengbeh's death.

In a statement signed by Ms. Saywhar Nana Gbah, Assistant Minister for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government of Liberia confirmed that its Embassy in Accra was promptly informed of the incident and immediately initiated contact with relevant Ghanaian authorities, including the Crime Unit of the Sakumono District Police.

"The Government of Liberia has been informed that Mr. Tengbeh, a resident of the Spintex area, had gone to visit a fellow Liberian at a residential property in Lashibi when an altercation occurred, which subsequently led to the unfortunate events now under investigation," the statement noted.

The Embassy has maintained communication with members of the Liberian community in Ghana and Ghanaian authorities, while efforts are underway to formally engage the deceased's next of kin and provide appropriate consular support.

The Liberian Government extended condolences to the family, friends, and the broader Liberian community, describing the incident as tragic and deeply saddening. It urged Liberians residing in Ghana to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed.

The Government also reaffirmed its confidence in due process and in the longstanding cordial relations between Liberia and Ghana.

Family Demands Justice

Meanwhile, a relative of the late Tengbeh has called for justice over what she described as the gruesome killing of her brother.

"I want justice for my brother because he didn't deserve the way he died. My country wants justice, my mom wants justice," she said.

In an emotional tribute, she described Tengbeh as caring and responsible, noting that despite being her younger brother, he played a fatherly role in her life.

"My brother was my everything, aside from my husband. We've been living here in Ghana; he was peaceful. My brother was like my father. Even though he was my small brother, he's the one who gave my hands in marriage," she said.

She added that videos circulating on social media showing the assault have deeply traumatized her and the family.

"Even the video, I can't watch. Because it is on social media, I closed my Facebook account," she said.