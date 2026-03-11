Africa: All of Africa Today - March 11, 2026

Madagascar Military Ruler Dissolves Government

Madagascar's military ruler, Col Michael Randrianirina, dissolved the government, dismissing the prime minister and the entire cabinet. No reason was given for the move. The announcement said the government had ceased its functions and that a new prime minister would be appointed in line with the constitution. Permanent secretaries were tasked with running ministries in the interim. The now-dismissed Cabinet had been made up of a mixture of civilian ministers, some military officials, and some critics of Rajoelina. Colonel Randrianirina came to power following demonstrations that began last September in response to water and power shortages, but which soon snowballed into anti-government protests that the Rajoelina administration tried and failed to suppress violently. Randrianirina has pledged to call new elections within two years.

Liberia Calls for Calm After Guinean Troops Hoist Flag on Its Soil

The Liberian government called on citizens to remain calm as diplomatic engagements continue to address the emerging situation along the Liberia-Guinea border. Authorities said the government was engaging Guinean counterparts and local officials to prevent escalation and maintain stability in affected border communities. Meanwhile, tensions have risen between Guinea and Liberia, after Guinean soldiers reportedly crossed into Liberian territory in Lofa County, removed the Liberian flag, and hoisted their own at the Sorlumba Port of Entry. Many Liberians described the act as a brazen violation of sovereignty and a troubling signal of expanding military assertiveness by the Government of Guinea. President Joseph Nyuma dispatched a high-level inter-ministerial delegation, including representatives from the ministries of defence, foreign affairs, justice and local government, to assess the situation and engage authorities on both sides of the border.

Central African Republic Arrests MSF Aid Worker Over Security Claims

Central African Republic authorities arrested a French aid worker from Doctors Without Borders (MSF), François Zamparini, on suspicion of "threatening state security." The defence ministry said the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) aid worker was suspected of "activities aimed at destabilising the security situation" in the region. The ministry accused the suspect of having "contacts with criminal elements" and working towards "subversive agitation among the local population of the Azande ethnic group" to "turn them against the legally elected authorities" in the country. Officials alleged he entered the country illegally from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The CAR communication ministry issued a statement saying Zamparini had already been arrested in the Central African Republic in 2016 after serving as a trainer for Armel Sayo's rebel group in the west of the country for two years. MSF Switzerland said it was supporting its employee and working with authorities to clarify the situation. The arrest came days before French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot's planned visit to Bangui.

Heavy Rains Trigger Deadly Landslides in Uganda

One person died, and several homes, gardens, and roads were destroyed after heavy rains triggered landslides in Nshanjare Town Council in Uganda's Rubanda District. A torrential downpour caused mudslides and fast-moving water to sweep through multiple villages, causing widespread destruction. The deceased was identified as Twinomujuni Deus, a resident of Bisizi Cell in Kivunga Ward. He was reportedly swept away by a mudslide and fast-moving water. His body was later found in a garden downstream. Several roads have been destroyed, preventing residents from accessing essential services such as markets and health facilities. Local leaders have called on the government to urgently assess the damage and support affected communities, particularly in restoring road access.

Africa's First Fungal Disease Summit Calls for Action

Africa's first summit dedicated to fungal diseases concluded with a commitment by governments, researchers, and health organisations to strengthen surveillance, build capacity, and improve access to diagnostics and treatment across the continent. Researchers, clinicians, policymakers, health activists, and funders participated in the summit. It was co-hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Global Action for Fungal Infections. Several experts discussed what is increasingly described as a silent epidemic that affects millions of people around the world, with Africa bearing a disproportionately high burden. During the meeting, the growing burden of fungal infections was highlighted, which contributes to nearly half of all AIDS-related deaths and complicates diseases such as tuberculosis, asthma, and cancer. The summit participants agreed to enhance collaboration in the areas of research and development (R&D), capacity building, surveillance, and clinical care. Moreover, they committed to aligning continental initiatives with the FPPL Blueprint of the World Health Organization (WHO), while adapting these priorities to African contexts in order to improve diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment outcomes.