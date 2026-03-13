Liberia: Guinea Border Tensions Ease As Minister Piah Says Diplomatic Efforts Underway - Police Report Calm Restored

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia says it is pursuing diplomatic channels to resolve the ongoing dispute along the Liberia-Guinea border, as security authorities report that calm has largely been restored following days of tension in Lofa County.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah disclosed the government's approach during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing on Thursday, assuring citizens that Liberia's territorial integrity remains intact despite the recent confrontation.

Tension at Makona River

The confrontation unfolded near the Makona River in the Sorlumba Clan area, where Guinean soldiers crossed into Liberian territory and seized equipment belonging to BK Enterprise, which was allegedly mining sand in the river.

On Tuesday, the soldiers planted a pole and hoisted the Guinean national flag, claiming the land belongs to Guinea.

The move immediately triggered a reaction from Liberian youths in Foya District. In response, a group of local youths moved to the same location, planted another pole, and raised the Liberian flag as a symbolic assertion that the territory belongs to Liberia.

Residents in the area were seen defending their homeland after days of tension along the border. The situation left one civilian wounded and prompted the deployment of security forces to stabilize the area.

Government: Situation Is a Dispute, Not War

Speaking at the ministry's weekly press briefing, Minister Piah emphasized that the situation should not be interpreted as a war but rather a border dispute that the government is working to resolve through diplomacy.

"It's a dispute, not war. We want to assure the country that territorial sovereignty and integrity remain intact," Piah told journalists.

He added: "At the same time, as a responsible member of the international system, and as a country that is on the Security Council as a non-permanent member, we have well-conceived, practical and peaceful ways of resolving disputes."

Diplomatic Engagement Underway

According to the minister, the Liberian government will continue engaging its Guinean counterpart through diplomatic channels to ensure a peaceful resolution.

He noted that the issue has international dimensions, with partners such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, and other multilateral and bilateral partners involved in the process.

"We want to assure our people that all is well. We had some deployment in parts of Lofa not for any other reason but for actual presence and as a way to reassure citizens who live there that they are not on their own," he said.

High-Level Delegation Sent to Guinea

The government also confirmed that a shooting incident occurred during the border confrontation but reiterated its commitment to resolving the matter peacefully.

Minister Piah said a high-level delegation has been dispatched to Guinea to engage authorities there in dialogue.

According to him, the Liberia-Guinea talks are being led by an inter-ministerial delegation acting under the direction of the National Security Council of Liberia.

He also reiterated the government's call for citizens--especially those living in border communities--to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding while cooperating with joint security forces deployed in Foya, Lofa County, to prevent further escalation.

Police: Calm Restored After Border Scuffle

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police (LNP) says calm has largely returned to the area following intervention by a joint security team.

Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Cllr. J. Nelson Freeman, who is part of the security delegation at the border, provided an update while speaking live from Lofa during the LNP podcast hosted by DCP Sam K. Collins, Chief of Press and Public Affairs.

Freeman said when the joint security team arrived at the Liberia-Guinea border on Wednesday afternoon, a scuffle had already broken out between individuals on both sides of the border.

"When the joint security team arrived at the Liberia-Guinea border yesterday afternoon, there was a scuffle between individuals on both sides of the border. The situation was tense, but the Liberian security team immediately communicated with the groups involved and issued instructions aimed at restoring calm," Freeman explained.

He said the security team instructed everyone gathered near the border to return to town and allow national security forces to take full control of the situation.

"Although it took some time, the officers were able to disperse the crowd and restore order. Personnel from the Liberia National Police and other national security agencies have since been deployed to secure the area," Freeman said.

One Civilian Shot

Freeman confirmed that one individual sustained a gunshot wound during the confrontation.

According to him, the injured person was taken to a nearby medical facility, where doctors confirmed that the victim had been shot. The patient was later referred to a hospital in Guinea for further treatment.

Medical authorities have been advised to preserve any bullet fragments removed from the victim as potential evidence to assist ongoing investigations into the incident.

Cross-Border Dialogue Continues

Freeman also disclosed that the security team held discussions with community authorities from across the border through an interpreter.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of de-escalating the tension and maintaining the longstanding relationship between Liberia and Guinea.

The Liberian delegation assured their counterparts that their presence at the border was solely to calm the situation and maintain peace, while encouraging authorities on the Guinean side to take similar steps.

Discussions between authorities from both countries are ongoing as efforts continue to stabilize the situation and prevent further conflict along the border.

Freeman added that security coordination remains ongoing, including reports regarding the presence of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) in the area, but emphasized that the primary goal is maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of residents along the border.