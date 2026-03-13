Liberia: Alja Calls for Peaceful and Lasting Resolution to Liberia-Guinea Border Situation in Lofa County

The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) has expressed deep concern over reports of growing tensions along the border between Liberia and Guinea, particularly affecting communities in Lofa County.

ALJA is calling on the Government of Liberia to urgently engage with authorities in Guinea through diplomatic channels to find a peaceful and lasting resolution to what appears to be a developing border dispute impacting residents in the affected areas. "The safety, security, and livelihoods of civilians living along the border must remain a top priority for both governments." ALJA urged in a press release.

Reports suggesting uncertainty over territorial boundaries and the presence of security forces in the area are troubling and risk heightening tensions between communities that have historically maintained peaceful cross-border relations.

ALJA President Joey Kennedy emphasized the importance of calm and constructive engagement between the two neighboring countries noting that Liberia and Guinea share a long history of cooperation and cultural ties, especially among communities along the border, "We urge the Government of Liberia to work swiftly and diplomatically with Guinean authorities to de-escalate the situation and pursue a permanent and peaceful resolution that protects the rights and safety of citizens on both sides of the border" Mr. Kennedy added.

ALJA encourages the Government of Liberia to work collaboratively with relevant regional bodies, including the Mano River Union and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to ensure that the issue is addressed through dialogue, established diplomatic mechanisms, and respect for international agreements governing the shared border.

The ALJA President further calls on authorities to keep the public adequately informed while ensuring that journalists covering the situation are allowed to operate freely and safely in the public interest.

ALJA believes that preserving the long-standing diplomatic relationship between Liberia and Guinea is vital to maintaining stability in the Mano River region. A swift and constructive response will help protect communities and reinforce Liberia's commitment to regional peace and cooperation.

The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) is a professional organization of Liberian journalists and media practitioners residing in the diaspora, dedicated to promoting press freedom, democratic governance, and responsible journalism.