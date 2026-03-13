Liberia: Calm Returns to Liberia-Guinea Border

Calm is said to have returned to communities along the Liberia-Guinea Border following several days of tension triggered by the alleged incursion of Guinean troops into Liberian territory in Foya, Lofa County, Liberia, authorities and local residents say.

The Liberian government confirmed Thursday that diplomatic engagement between Liberia and Guinea--supported by regional bodies--has helped de-escalate the situation, even as security forces remain on high alert to prevent further incidents.

Officials say members of the country's Joint Security--including personnel from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Liberia National Police, and Liberia Immigration Service--have been deployed in and around Foya to maintain stability and reassure residents.

The tensions emerged after reports that Guinean soldiers crossed into Liberian territory, hoisted their national flag, and engaged in activities that residents and Liberian authorities described as provocative.

The situation escalated when a Liberian citizen, Edward Lebbie, was wounded by a bullet reportedly fired during the confrontation. Government officials said the victim is in stable condition and responding to treatment.

According to an official statement, the government said it is pursuing diplomatic channels to resolve the dispute peacefully.

"The Government of Liberia reassures citizens that diplomatic efforts are continuing to amicably resolve tensions at the Liberia-Guinea border," the statement said.

The diplomatic engagement involves regional institutions including the Mano River Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), both of which have historically played roles in mediating regional disputes.

Authorities disclosed that a high-level Liberian delegation is expected to travel to Guinea to continue dialogue with Guinean officials following earlier discussions held at the border.

The National Security Council of Liberia, chaired by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, has also held several meetings to assess the situation and coordinate the government's response.

During one such meeting on March 11, the council briefed leaders of both chambers of the National Legislature of Liberia on developments along the frontier.

Authorities say these engagements have contributed significantly to the restoration of calm in the affected communities.

As diplomatic talks continue, the Liberian government has simultaneously strengthened security presence along the border.

Joint security officers have been deployed across strategic points in Foya, a key border town that has historically served as an important crossing between Liberia and Guinea.

Officials say the deployment is intended not only to deter further incidents but also to reassure residents who were alarmed by the recent developments.

"The Government calls on citizens, particularly those residing in border communities, to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding," the official statement urged.

Authorities also warned against the spread of misinformation, noting that unverified claims circulating on social media could inflame tensions and undermine peace efforts.

Former Army Captain Condemns Guinean Troops' Actions

While calm appears to be returning, the incident has triggered strong reactions from some security commentators.

Among them is Jerry K. Kollie, a former captain in the Armed Forces of Liberia, who described the alleged actions of Guinean soldiers as "dangerous and provocative."

Speaking in Gbarnga, Bong County, Kollie warned that such conduct could undermine peace and stability in the Mano River Union Basin, a region that has historically been plagued by cross-border conflicts.

"As someone who understands the history of armed conflict in the Mano River region, it is difficult to believe that the government of Mamady Doumbouya would sanction such reckless behavior," Kollie said.

He urged the Guinean government to distance itself from what he described as the actions of "misguided soldiers," warning that failure to do so could raise suspicions of deliberate destabilization.

"If the Guinean government does not disassociate itself from these actions, it may suggest a calculated intention to destabilize Liberia," he cautioned.

Beyond criticizing the alleged incursion, Kollie used the moment to call for national unity and renewed investment in Liberia's security sector.

He urged Liberians to put aside political differences and rally around national sovereignty.

"This is a time for patriotism and nationalism," he said. "Regardless of political affiliation, Liberians must stand together when the peace of the country is threatened."

Kollie also argued that the incident should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers to reassess Liberia's security architecture.

Among his recommendations were increased investment in border security, expanded recruitment within the security forces, and greater integration of experienced former security personnel.

According to Kollie, strengthening Liberia's security institutions would reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future.

The Liberia-Guinea frontier has historically been sensitive due to its geographic and political complexity.

During the civil wars of the 1990s and early 2000s, the border region became a corridor for armed groups moving between Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea.

Even after the wars ended, occasional disputes over border demarcation and security operations have surfaced.

Because of this history, analysts say even minor incidents can trigger anxiety among residents who remember the devastating effects of regional conflict.

"The Mano River region has suffered deeply from cross-border wars," one security analyst said. "That is why swift diplomatic engagement is critical whenever tensions arise."

Regional observers say the current situation underscores both the fragility and resilience of peace in the Mano River basin.

The alleged incursion and alleged shooting incident highlight the potential for misunderstandings or unauthorized actions to escalate quickly.

The rapid diplomatic engagement between the two nations demonstrates the importance of regional cooperation mechanisms such as ECOWAS and the Mano River Union.

Officials from both countries are expected to work toward clarifying the circumstances of the incident and preventing future occurrences.

Residents of Foya and surrounding communities say they are relieved that calm is returning.

The episode has, however, left an enduring reminder of the importance of vigilance along the country's borders--and of the delicate balance required to preserve peace in a region with a long history of conflict.