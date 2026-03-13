Liberia: Border Tensions Expose Struggles of Underpaid LIS Officers

Dozens of Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) officers have voiced serious concerns about inadequate salaries and poor welfare conditions, describing their earnings as insufficient despite the heightened risks of securing Liberia's borders.

These grievances emerge as tensions rise along the Liberia-Guinea border in Sorlorma, Foya District, Lofa County. Reports indicate that Guinean soldiers recently crossed into Liberian territory, fired gunshots, and injured a civilian, Edward Lebbie.

Speaking in an interview with the New Dawn over the declining security presence at the Guinea border, an Assistant Controller with the LIS, who requested anonymity, explained that low salaries undermine officers' morale and effectiveness, especially those stationed in remote, high-risk areas.

"We risk our lives every day at various border crossing points, yet our salaries cannot feed our families or meet basic needs," the officer said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He disclosed that an Assistant Controller currently earns about US$150 and LD$16,000 per month, while lower-ranking officers receive between US$70 and US$90 per month--a situation he described as both frustrating and demoralizing.

"These are issues the press needs to talk about. Imagine an Assistant Controller taking home such an amount while others earn even less. It is discouraging," he added.

Officers argue that financial constraints not only dampen morale but also compromise operational effectiveness, leaving key border areas exposed.

"Our work involves stopping illegal entry and sometimes confronting armed groups. Low income shows disregard for our sacrifices and the security of the Liberian people," the officer emphasized.

As a paramilitary agency under the Ministry of Justice, the LIS is mandated to enforce Liberia's Alien and Nationality Law. However, officers claim they continue to operate under difficult conditions with limited incentives and inadequate welfare support.

Investigations reveal that senior officers, such as Lieutenant Colonels and Deputy Chiefs, earn gross monthly salaries between US$215 and US$245, while some lower-ranking agents reportedly receive less than US$150 per month.

Commissioner General's Response

Responding to these concerns, LIS Commissioner General Elijah Rufus acknowledged officers' salary challenges. "Well, this is not a secret. It is true. We have been advocating for salary increments, but this has not yet been actualized," Rufus stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He denied allegations of favoritism, stressing that salary structures are set by government policies and professional rankings: "This is a lie. Compensation follows an institutional hierarchy rather than personal preference."

Rufus explained that LIS operates under a structured promotion system, with officers advancing through defined ranks and corresponding salary scales. "I was once on that ladder, from Assistant Controller to Deputy Controller before becoming Director and Controller," he said.

He attributed salary adjustment delays to national budget constraints, noting, "We are making every effort, but when the money is not available, what do you expect me to do? I do not control government revenue or the national budget."

Rufus added that discussions are ongoing at higher government levels, including with other security agencies, to review the salary structure and seek a sustainable solution.

Border Security Update

On the recent border incident, Commissioner Rufus assured the public that the LIS has regained control following additional deployments. "We are in control of the situation. It was disturbing, but it is now under control. Yesterday, we dispatched manpower, and today another batch has been deployed. We can guarantee a safe border," he affirmed.

Despite these assurances, reports indicate that tensions persist along the Liberia-Guinea border, even with increased deployments by the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and the Liberia National Police at the Sorlorma entry point in Foya.http://

For more updates on this story and other Liberia news, stay tuned to The New Dawn Liberia.