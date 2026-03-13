West Africa: Ecowas Issues Stern Warning Over Lofa and Yenga Border Disputes

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued a stern warning to Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, urging maximum restraint amid rising tensions along their shared borders.

In a statement released Thursday, March 12, 2026, from its Abuja headquarters, ECOWAS announced the deployment of a high-level technical assessment mission to the Mano River Basin to prevent further escalation.

According to the ECOWAS Commission, the urgent intervention follows recent incidents along the disputed Yenga border between Guinea and Sierra Leone, as well as new developments along the Lofa County border between Liberia and Guinea.

The regional body warned that these incidents have heightened the risk of conflict in a region with a sensitive territorial history.

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In its strongly worded statement, ECOWAS said it would expand the scope of its technical mission to cover multiple border areas.

The Commission stressed that growing misunderstandings among Mano River Union countries could threaten regional peace if not addressed with caution and diplomacy.

The assessment team will evaluate conditions on the ground, engage local authorities, and hold diplomatic consultations with the governments involved to ensure disputes are resolved peacefully and within the law.

ECOWAS emphasized that no country should take unilateral actions that could worsen the situation or harm longstanding bilateral relations.

"ECOWAS urges all affected Member States to immediately de-escalate tensions, respect internationally recognized boundaries, and make full use of ECOWAS-facilitated diplomatic channels for the peaceful resolution of disputes," the statement read.

The Commission further warned that failure to abide by these principles could undermine stability across the Mano River Basin and the broader West African region.

The latest warning comes amid reports of increased activity along the Liberia-Guinea border in Lofa County, where local communities have raised concerns over movements reportedly linked to territorial disagreements.

These developments, combined with the longstanding Yenga dispute, have put the Mano River Basin back on the regional security watch list.

ECOWAS reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the governments of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone, emphasizing that maintaining peace in the sub-region remains a top priority.

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The regional body pledged to continue diplomatic engagements until misunderstandings are resolved and mutual trust is restored.

The Mano River Basin--comprising Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire--has experienced border tensions in the past.

ECOWAS says it is determined to ensure current disputes do not reverse years of peacebuilding. The Commission called on citizens of affected areas to remain calm while diplomatic efforts continue.