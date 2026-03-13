Ghana: Strengthening Ghana's Energy Security - Pres Mahama Commissions LPG Vessel in Korea

JULIUS YAO PETETSI — The President, John Dramani Mahama, has commissioned the Sahara LPG vessel, MT Asharami Ghana, in the Republic of Korea, to improve Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply chain in Ghana and across West Africa.

The commissioning, which took place yesterday, as part of President Mahama's five-day working visit to the Asian country, was witnessed by government officials from countries, sector stakeholders and international partners.

In his remarks before the commissioning of the state-of-the-art dual-fuel fully refrigerated LPG carrier, President Mahama described the development as a significant step toward strengthening energy security in Ghana and the rest of the region.

According to the President, the new facility symbolised progress in strengthening global LPG infrastructure and ensuring reliable energy supply for countries that rely partly on imports.

"Through the West Africa Gas Limited (WAGL) Energy initiative, this vessel represents a strategic addition to a growing fleet designed to support the evolving energy needs of our region. Its deployment significantly expands LPG transport capacity and signals a new chapter in regional energy logistics. More importantly, it reflects a shared commitment to strengthening access to reliable and cleaner energy across West Africa and the African continent," President Mahama explained.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas, he underscored, played a vital role in energy transition across the continent and offered a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels such as charcoal, firewood and kerosene.

Its wider adoption contributed not only to improved public health but also to environmental sustainability by reducing deforestation and indoor air pollution, he added.

"Through strategic investments and forward-looking partnerships, such as the one we celebrate today, we are taking practical steps to enhance energy security for Ghana, West Africa, and Africa as a whole. These efforts contribute to building a just and inclusive energy transition that benefits present and future generations," President Mahama stated.

He said Ghana, like many other neighbouring countries, recognised the transformative potential of LPG in supporting socio-economic development.

"From powering industries to improving household energy access in both rural and urban communities, LPG has become an important component of our broader energy strategy," he highlighted, disclosing that while the country produced locally about 50 per cent of its LPG requirements, it relied on imports for the other 50 per cent of local consumption.

President Mahama commended the leadership, technical expertise, and strategic foresight demonstrated by the Sahara Group, WAGL Energy, and all partners involved in bringing the project to fruition.

According to him, the commitment of the partners demonstrated what could be achieved when innovation, investment, and collaboration came together to bridge infrastructure gaps, deepen regional markets, and unlock sustainable economic opportunities across Africa.

"The commissioning of this vessel also underscores the enduring value of international cooperation. It reflects the strength of partnerships between Africa and our friends around the world--partnerships grounded in mutual respect, shared prosperity, and a collective commitment to sustainable development. As we look to the future, let us continue to support initiatives that expand access to clean energy, promote inclusive economic growth, and strengthen the resilience of our economies," President Mahama indicated.