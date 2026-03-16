Ghana's Investment Reset - 1 Year Into John Mahama's Presidency

GHANA is experiencing a remarkable resurgence as a credible and increasingly attractive destination for international investment. Since his swearing-in on January 7, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama has steered the country towards significant diplomatic and economic gains, securing strategic partnerships with major global economies including India, Germany, Singapore, Japan, China, France, and Grenada.

These engagements have reinforced Ghana's 24-hour economy agenda, accelerated industrial growth, and advanced the country's green growth objectives. At the centre of this progress is a simple and consistent message to international partners: Ghana is open for business, institutionally prepared, and focused on converting partnerships into real results for both its citizens and investors.

Strong leadership builds confidence

President Mahama's leadership prioritises predictability, long-term planning, and institutional processes. These qualities have strengthened confidence among international investors, who increasingly value stability and governance credibility in a volatile global economic environment.

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Flagship initiatives such as the 24-hour economy and accelerated export development programme, the big push infrastructure programme, and the green transition strategy have been carefully aligned as mutually reinforcing pillars. This integrated approach allows investors to evaluate opportunities within a coherent framework, rather than navigating fragmented or shifting priorities.

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India-Ghana partnership

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's visit, the first in 30 years, elevated Ghana-India relations to a Comprehensive Partnership. The countries aim to double trade from $3 billion to $6 billion and make Ghana Africa's Vaccine Hub. The agreement includes defence cooperation, the creation of a world-class Institute for Medicines at University of Health and Allied Sciences, agricultural modernisation, and digital innovation through coding, fintech, and innovation hubs. Renewable energy and cultural exchanges further deepen the collaboration.

Germany: Green growth and technical skills

The 2025 state visit of German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to Ghana signalled renewed confidence in Ghana's policy direction and institutional stability. Germany's engagement reflected alignment between its development priorities and Ghana's emphasis on sustainable industrialisation and human capital development.

During the visit, Germany announced €65 million in new development cooperation support, subject to parliamentary approval, with a focus on renewable energy, technical and vocational education, and youth employment. This commitment was complemented by the inauguration of a €5.6 million Green Tech Centre at Kumasi Technical University, designed to strengthen research, innovation, and technical skills in renewable energy technologies.

Alongside these initiatives, engagements at the Ghana-Germany Business Roundtable and a targeted investor webinar facilitated by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) opened pathways for German firms to explore opportunities in pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, and green technologies. Together, these outcomes underscored Germany's confidence in Ghana's governance framework and capacity to implement complex, skills-intensive projects.

Singapore: Trade and agriculture investment

Ghana's engagement with Singapore focused on positioning the country as a stable entry point into Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area. Historic state visits resulted in over US$1 billion in investment commitments, including Olam Group's US$200 million investment in pasta production and poultry/aquaculture feed plants, expected to create roughly 4,000 jobs. The University of Ghana will benefit from a new 10,000 capacity student hostel.

Technical and vocational education partnerships, including collaboration with the Singapore Institute of Technology, were strengthened, alongside plans to establish a Ghanaian Consulate in Singapore this year. GIPC's collaboration with the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise further enhanced project preparation and risk mitigation to support the 24-hour economy agenda.

Japan: Infrastructure and skills

At the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9), Ghana's engagements translated into major commitments. Degas Limited confirmed US$100 million investment over the next four years to help establish Ghana as Africa's first AI-powered agricultural hub.

Strategic transport initiatives, including the Volivo-Dorfor Adidome Bridge and the Kumasi Inner City Ring Road were revitalised. Ghana was also designated as Toyota's West African hub, further reinforcing confidence in the country's industrial and logistics environment.

In addition, agreements were signed to train 300,000 youth in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, modern agriculture, and green transition technologies. Strategic industrialisation partnerships and enhanced research collaboration will support Ghana's economic diversification, food security, and export potential.

China: Market access and industry

Bilateral engagements with China centred on trade, industrial growth and environmental sustainability aligned with Ghana's 24-hour economy and big push infrastructure programme. Ghana secured 400 million RMB in development support, including funding for priority infrastructure and market projects such as a modern trading facility in Afaɔ. Collaborative initiatives under the Green City project, a second gas processing plant, and other 24-hour economy projects were also reinforced.

President Mahama and President Xi agreed to finalise the preferential 0 per cent tariff arrangement, positioning Ghana among the first African countries to benefit from such a framework. China remains Ghana's largest bilateral trading partner, with 2024 trade volumes exceeding US$11.8 billion. Investment discussions also included renewable energy, electric vehicle assembly, and the establishment of a US$150 million glass float factory in the Western Region.

France and Grenada: Strategic partnerships beyond Africa

High-level talks with France President, H.E Emmanuel Macron, strengthened cooperation in defense, healthcare, youth digital initiatives, agribusiness, and counterterrorism. A full state visit to France is scheduled for this year to consolidate these agreements.

Ghana's engagement with Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, focused on enabling Ghanaian nurses to work in the Caribbean and plans for the first direct flight between Africa and Grenada, facilitating both trade and people-to-people connections.

GIPC: Making investment happen

The translation of Ghana's diplomatic engagements into concrete investment outcomes has been championed by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Mr Simon Madjie, a lawyer and seasoned investment professional. GIPC has introduced the 24-Hour Premium Service and the Investment Opportunity Mapping Project, providing investors with clear, actionable insights into sector opportunities across the country.

To bring investment facilitation closer to local stakeholders, GIPC has decentralised operations through the Volta-Oti Regional Office, with additional offices planned in Techiman and Koforidua this year. The Centre has strengthened investor aftercare, legal assurance, and coordination with Ghana's diplomatic missions through its dedicated Diaspora Desk, while the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Desk ensures Ghana's investment strategy aligns with regional trade frameworks.

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One of GIPC's notable innovations is the Technology Transfer Agreement (TTA) process, which has been streamlined so that new agreements are completed within four weeks, compared with the previous timeline of over two years.

To actively promote Ghana as a prime investment destination, GIPC has launched regional investment roadshows across all 16 regions and the Investing in Ghana webinar series, hosted in collaboration with Ghana's diplomatic missions. These platforms allow investors to explore opportunities, understand regulatory reforms, and engage with sector-specific initiatives, ensuring commitments are transformed into tangible projects that generate jobs, industrial growth, and sustainable development.

Ghana's path to growth

One year into President Mahama's administration, Ghana's appeal to global investors is not rooted in hype but on policy consistency, institutional strength, and tangible delivery. Strategic diplomacy, capable institutions, and dedicated investment facilitation have rebuilt trust and created opportunities for long-term partnerships.

For investors, the message is clear: Ghana is ready to convert partnerships into meaningful outcomes, ensuring that global capital supports sustainable economic growth and improves livelihoods for citizens.

The writer is a Communications Specialist and a Policy Analyst.

Email: rapetorgbor@gmail.com

BY RAPHAEL APETORGBOR

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