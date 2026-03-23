Liberia: Cummings Urges Diplomacy and Independent Probe

Monrovia — The Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Benedict Cummings, has issued a strong statement addressing recent developments along Liberia's border with Guinea.

According to Mr. Cummings, troubling incidents have unfolded over the past week, particularly in the Sorlumba area. Reports indicate that Guinean soldiers have crossed into Liberian territory, causing displacement among local residents--an issue he described as deeply concerning and one that demands urgent national attention.

In his address to the nation on Saturday, March 21, 2026, Mr. Cummings stated "At its core, this situation is not only about a boundary dispute--it is about protecting our people, upholding our sovereignty, and maintaining peace with our neighbors."

Preliminary information suggests that the tension may be linked to unauthorized mining activities along the Makona River. He emphasized that such allegations--especially those involving individuals of influence--must be treated with the utmost seriousness, noting that Liberia's natural resources should never become a source of conflict or instability.

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At the same time, Mr. Cummings urged that the nation approach the situation calmly, clearly, and responsibly.

He called on the Government of Liberia to take several key steps, including engaging immediately and transparently with the Government of Guinea to ensure a peaceful and verifiable resolution on the ground.

He also recommended launching an independent, credible investigation into the alleged illegal mining activities, with the findings made public as soon as possible to ease tensions in the affected border communities.

Additionally, Mr. Cummings stressed the need for the government to prioritize the safety of affected communities and ensure displaced families receive the necessary support.

Equally important, the ANC Standard Bearer warned against inflammatory rhetoric, emphasizing that public communication must reflect leadership and restraint. He cautioned that any suggestion for citizens to arm themselves is deeply troubling and risks escalating tensions.

"The responsibility for national security lies solely with the government."

He further noted, "Liberia and Guinea share more than a border--we share history, culture, and a common interest in peace and stability. Actions taken today must strengthen, not weaken, that relationship."

Mr. Cummings also highlighted the importance of regional cooperation through the Mano River Union, stressing that stability along one border impacts the entire region and requires collective action to prevent escalation.

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Concluding his statement, he said this is not a time for division or speculation, but rather a moment for leadership, accountability, and unity. He urged that the nation remain committed to truth, justice, and the preservation of peace across Liberia and the wider region.