Africa: All of Africa Today - March 31, 2026

Mystery Surrounds Ugandan Presidential Jet Landing in U.S.

The sighting of a Ugandan presidential jet in the United States without an official explanation has drawn public attention amid questions about First Lady Janet Museveni's whereabouts, as authorities remain silent about the purpose of the trip. Flight data showed that the government-owned Gulfstream G550 departed Uganda and transited through Cape Verde before landing in Savannah, Georgia. The jet is typically used to transport high-level officials, including President Yoweri Museveni. Janet Museveni had not made any public appearances since March 21, and attempts to obtain comment from government officials were unsuccessful.

Nigeria's Foreign Minister Tuggar Resigns

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Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, resigned from his position. His resignation followed earlier reports that he planned to pursue the APC ticket to contest for the governorship of Bauchi State. In a resignation letter submitted to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Tuggar expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve the country and contribute to the implementation of the administration's Four-D foreign policy strategy. The minister also appreciated the management and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the diplomatic community for their cooperation and support throughout his tenure. The move came after President Bola Tinubu directed ministers and political appointees intending to run in the 2027 elections to step down from their roles.

Mozambican Navy Accused of Killing Fishermen

Mozambican navy personnel were accused of unlawfully killing and injuring fishermen in Cabo Delgado province on March 15, 2026, according to Human Rights Watch. Security concerns related to the conflict in the region have led the Defense and Security Forces of Mozambique to impose restrictions on coastal movement and fishing in certain parts of Mocímboa da Praia and neighboring Macomia districts. The government said that these measures are intended to limit the movement of non-state armed groups along the coast. However, they have also adversely affected fishing communities. The Mozambican authorities should investigate the incident as soon as possible and impartially, hold those responsible for the wrongdoing accountable, and pay prompt and adequate compensation to the victims. Several residents told Human Rights Watch that despite the restrictions, many local fishermen continue to go to sea out of economic necessity. The organisation called for an urgent, transparent investigation, accountability for those responsible, and compensation for victims.

Kenyan Marathoner Albert Korir Handed Five-Year Doping Ban

Kenyan marathon runner Albert Korir was banned for five years after admitting to using a banned performance-enhancing drug, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). The 32-year-old tested positive for a synthetic form of erythropoietin (EPO) during out-of-competition testing in Kenya in October. His five-year ban will run from January 8, the date he was provisionally suspended, until January 7, 2031. Korir's sanction comes nearly six months after compatriot Ruth Chepngetich, the current world marathon record holder, was banned for three years after admitting the use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), a banned diuretic used as a masking agent.

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South African Govt Calls for Calm Over Crowning of Nigerian 'Igbo King'

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane and the national government called for calm following a violent protest in KuGompo over the alleged coronation of a Nigerian "Igbo king." The march, intended to deliver a memorandum of demands to the mayor's office, drew residents, civil society groups, traditional leaders, and political parties, with protesters arriving in taxis from as far as KwaZulu-Natal. There were clashes with the police, looting, and arson during the demonstrations, resulting in the destruction of several businesses, mostly owned by foreign nationals. Unrest was sparked by a viral video depicting an alleged coronation, which has been condemned by local traditional leaders as undermining their authority. The Nigerian government described the act as illegal, while government officials clarified it was a cultural event. Tensions remained high after a memorandum was handed over, but the protest subsided. Residents were urged to remain calm, warning that violence and vigilantism would not be tolerated.