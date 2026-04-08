Africa: All of Africa Today - April 8, 2026

Rwanda Marks 32 Years as Kagame Slams 'Historical Distortion'

President Paul Kagame warned against the dangers of genocide denial and historical distortion, stressing that the facts of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi are well-documented and cannot be erased. He rejected claims that the genocide was spontaneous. Kagame said the facts of the Genocide have been established by international courts and the extensive Gacaca court process, which produced millions of records across the country. Kagame pointed to the ignored warnings from the international community that were ignored. In 1993, a commission led by Jean Carbonare documented mass graves and confirmed plans for genocide, while UN Special Rapporteur Bacre Waly Ndiaye reported organised anti-Tutsi propaganda. On April 7, Rwanda and the international community marked the 32nd anniversary of the Genocide (Kwibuka32).

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Zimbabwe Opposition Warns of Power Grab Over Law Changes

Fears grew among opposition groups in Zimbabwe that the ruling ZANU-PF was attempting to tighten its grip on power through proposed constitutional amendments. The changes sought to allow parliament, rather than voters, to elect the president and to extend presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years. This will potentially enable President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030. According to Biti, the hearings undermined democratic gains due to intimidation and repression. Zanu-PF, however, argued that the proposals were constitutional and necessary for political stability and cost reduction. As parliament moved closer to passing the bill, deep political divisions were evident.

Nigeria's Resident Doctors Launch Indefinite Nationwide Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has commenced a nationwide indefinite strike, withdrawing services across public hospitals because of concerns about welfare and compensation. The action follows a directive issued in a statement at the end of an extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, where members of the association deliberated on recent developments affecting their welfare and remuneration. NARD described the move as a breach of prior agreements and established remuneration frameworks, warning that it could further worsen the already fragile welfare conditions of resident doctors and other health workers across the country. The recurring issue has raised further concerns about the impact on Nigeria's already strained public health system.

Backlash in Namibia Over Costly New Deputy Minister Appointments

Political analysts and opposition figures said the appointment of seven new deputy ministers by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah would significantly increase government spending. They see the plan as poorly thought out, as it increases budget expenditure. The seven new deputy ministers will receive salaries of N$65 000 per month, or N$780 000 per annum. This will cost the government nearly N$1.7 million per year in additional salaries for public office bearers. There were also concerns raised about the ability of the appointees to handle multiple roles as MPs, deputy ministers, and members of regional councils.

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Uganda Announces Visa Waivers for AFCON 2027 Fans

Uganda has announced the waiver of visas for visitors attending the 2027 CAF Africa Cup of Nations. Uganda is set to co-host with Kenya and Tanzania from June 19 to July 18. Officials said the waiver would apply from one month before the tournament to one month after. It aims to boost tourism and promote Uganda as a destination. Authorities also revealed plans for a joint PAMOJA visa with the co-host nations to allow easier cross-border travel for fans. A total of 28 teams will compete in the 2027 AFCON.