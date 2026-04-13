Nigeria: Buratai Defends Jilli Airstrike, Describes Market As Terrorist Logistics Hub

Kaduna — Former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has defended the recent airstrike on Jilli Market along the Borno-Yobe border, describing it as a necessary military action targeting a known terrorist logistics base.

In a statement, Buratai acknowledged that the loss of innocent lives during the operation was "deeply unfortunate and painful," but maintained that the strike was based on credible intelligence linking the market to activities of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.

According to him, insurgents had been using the weekly market to collect illegal levies, procure supplies, and coordinate attacks.

"The strike was a targeted military action based on credible intelligence. The public should understand the history of Jilli Market. It has long been a notorious terrorist logistics hub," he said.

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The former army chief recalled that the Nigerian Army had previously raided and shut down the market on several occasions, particularly during the 2018 Operation LAST HOLD, when troops occupied the area and engaged insurgents in multiple confrontations.

He noted that despite repeated closures, insurgents continued to operate in the area, allegedly with the cooperation of some individuals who patronised and supplied them.

"It is deeply regrettable that innocent lives may have been caught in the strike, but the sole responsibility rests with the terrorists who deliberately embed themselves within civilian populations as human shields," Buratai added.

He stressed that no professional military deliberately targets civilians, but explained that when locations are overtaken and dominated by terrorist elements, decisive action becomes necessary.

Buratai also appealed to residents of affected communities, including Geidam, Gubio, Damasak, and Ngamdu, to desist from patronising markets known to be infiltrated or controlled by insurgents.

"Communities that continue to trade with insurgents will inevitably find themselves in harm's way," he warned.

He urged Nigerians to support the armed forces, noting that the operation demonstrated courage and professionalism by the Nigerian Air Force and the intelligence community.

While mourning those who lost their lives, Buratai reaffirmed confidence in ongoing military operations against insurgents, expressing optimism that sustained efforts and civilian cooperation would ultimately secure victory.

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"While we mourn innocent lives lost, we must not weaken our resolve against an enemy that shows no mercy," he said.