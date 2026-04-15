Africa: All of Africa Today - April 15, 2026

Roelf Meyer Appointed South Africa's New Ambassador to the U.S.

South African ‌President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Roelf Meyer to be the country's next ambassador to the United States. The post had been vacant since 2025. His appointment follows the expulsion of former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who was declared persona non grata in 2025 after the remarks he made during a webinar on US politics. Tensions escalated further when Trump then launched a refugee programme for white South Africans, whom the US president claims face government-led persecution in their home country. Meyer is a key figure who helped negotiate the end of white minority rule in his country in the 1990s. He is set to take up the post as US ambassador once all protocols are complete in Washington, DC.

Family Demands Answers in Death of U.S. Influencer Ashly Robinson

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The partner of US influencer Ashly Robinson, who died while on holiday in Zanzibar, had his passport withheld as investigations continued. Joe McCann, 45, had been cooperating with authorities as a witness. The police had previously said that McCann was not suspected of wrongdoing. Robinson, 31, had been found unconscious in her villa and later died in hospital. The police had indicated that she might have attempted to take her own life. Robinson's parents said her death in Tanzania "doesn't make any sense" and were seeking answers. Reports suggested the couple had a misunderstanding before hotel staff separated them, but details remained unconfirmed. Robinson's parents have said they are cooperating with authorities as investigations continue.

Ninth Round of DR Congo Peace Talks Opens in Geneva

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebel delegates met in Geneva to try to end a war that has devastated the east of the country, as fighting shifts into remote highland areas that are difficult to access and increasingly dangerous, despite repeated ceasefire efforts. The ninth round of peace talks aims to end the ongoing conflict in the country's east. Fighting is currently centred around the eastern provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, where the M23 armed group has seized territory and the Congolese army and its allies are trying to push it back. Aid organisations say they must seek security guarantees from armed groups to access the areas where fighting is taking place, with some refusing to let humanitarian workers pass.

Nearly 700 Civilians Killed in Sudan Drone Strikes in Three Months, UN Says

As the war in Sudan entered its fourth year, United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher said the world had "failed to meet the test of Sudan." The civil war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 11 million. He said that nearly 700 civilians had reportedly been killed in drone strikes in the first three months of the year. The war had created what he described as the world's largest humanitarian crisis. The UN aid chief said three years of war had torn apart a country with immense promise, with almost 34 million people, almost two in every three, needing humanitarian support. Denise Brown, the UN's resident coordinator in Sudan, said that the UN appeal to raise $2.9 billion for Sudan this year is only 16% covered, as international aid contributions from member countries decline.

South Africa to Return Zimbabwe Soapstone Bird in Symbolic Heritage Repatriation

South Africa has announced plans to return Zimbabwe's last remaining soapstone bird, along with ancestral human remains, in a symbolic handover ahead of Independence Day celebrations. The artefact, carved from soapstone and originating from Great Zimbabwe, is a key national symbol representing pride and identity. Minister Gayton McKenzie said the repatriation followed a directive from Cyril Ramaphosa. He added that the repatriation was about restoring heritage and dignity. The ceremony is set to take place at the Iziko South African Museum in Cape Town.

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Moroccan Court Upholds Prison Sentences for 18 Senegal Supporters

An appeal court in Morocco has dismissed a bid to increase the punishments for 18 Senegal supporters who were jailed and fined for hooliganism during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat in January. The group had received varying prison terms and fines. Nine were sentenced to one year in prison and fined 5,000 dirhams (€460), while six others received six-month sentences and fines of 2,000 dirhams (€180). The remaining three were given three months in jail and fined 1,000 dirhams (€90). The case followed a chaotic final between Senegal and Morocco. The Senegal team walked off the pitch in protest, delaying the game by 15 minutes. Senegal went on to win the game in extra-time. However, the Confederation of African Football later overturned the result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory. The Senegal government appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.