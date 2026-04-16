Africa: All of Africa Today - April 16, 2026

Chinese National Sentenced for Smuggling Rare Ants Out of Kenya

A Chinese national, Zhang Kequn, has been sentenced to a year in prison for attempting to smuggle thousands of live queen garden ants out of Kenya. He was charged with illegally dealing in wildlife species after being arrested at Nairobi's main airport while attempting to travel to China with more than 2,000 ants in his luggage. Zhang had initially pleaded not guilty before changing his plea. Kenyan authorities have warned of a growing demand for the ants in Europe and Asia, where they are prized by collectors. They can be worth around $220 each. Zhang will be deported after serving his sentence. He has 14 days to appeal against the sentence, which his lawyer says he will do.

Nigeria Drops Terror Charges Against Former Justice Minister

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Nigerian authorities have dropped terrorism financing charges against former justice minister Abubakar Malami and his son. Malami, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023, now faces a revised charge sheet focused solely on the alleged illegal possession of firearms. The amended charge alleges that firearms and live ammunition were recovered from Malami's residence in Birnin Kebbi, a town in northwestern Nigeria. He and his son, Abdulaziz, both pleaded not guilty to the amended charge during a court hearing. The case has been adjourned until 26 May for trial. In a separate case, Malami is also facing money laundering charges alongside his wife and son.

World Health Organization Says Africa Off Track Despite Measles Gains

Measles vaccinations have saved nearly 20 million lives in Africa since 2000, and more than 500 million children have been protected through routine immunisation. Still, the continent remains off track in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases. World Health Organisation (WHO) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, released the first-ever detailed analysis of immunisation targets in Africa. It described the progress made in expanding vaccine coverage against a wide range of vaccine-preventable diseases, as well as ongoing efforts to achieve the targets under a global vaccination strategy known as the 2030 Immunisation Agenda. The analysis covers the years from 2000 to 2024, which saw increased vaccination coverage in Africa as 44 countries introduced a second dose of measles-containing vaccine into routine programmes. Despite the progress made to date, Africa is still off track when it comes to reaching the 90% target, as immunisation coverage is uneven and many children are still being missed. WHO and Gavi call for continued investment and strong political commitment to sustain gains and protect future generations.

Zimbabwean Diaspora to Protest Mnangagwa's '2030' Constitutional Bid

Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom (UK) are planning a protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 on Independence Day in London. The protest follows the completion of public hearings on the Bill and increased pressure from Zanu PF to pass amendments that will keep Mnangagwa in power until 2030 without a referendum. Organised by the Citizens Protest Movement, the demonstration will be at Zimbabwe House in London, with protection of the diaspora vote as a keynote. There have been increasing divisions within Zanu PF as a result of the proposed amendment. Some members support the extension while others demand that the 2013 Constitution be upheld and call for a national referendum.

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Sudan Civil War is the World's Worst Crisis for Women and Girls

In its fourth year, Sudan's civil war has been described by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis for women and girls. Sexual violence has reportedly been used as a weapon of war, notably by paramilitaries fighting the Sudanese army. There has been widespread reporting of sexual violence being used as a weapon of war, particularly by the Rapid Support Forces women who have experienced or witnessed "indescribable" violence. The testimony of survivors and witnesses describes brutal attacks, displacements, and family separations, especially in areas such as Nyala and El-Fasher. Mass atrocities and killings were committed against civilians.