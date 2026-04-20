Africa: All of Africa Today - April 20, 2026

Nigerian Govt Debunks Hidden Spending Claims, Clarifies World Bank Report

Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Finance has dismissed recent claims alleging hidden spending and diversion of federation revenue, describing them as a misinterpretation of findings contained in the latest Nigeria Development Update by the World Bank. Minister of State for Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, said media reports and commentaries suggesting that a significant portion of federation earnings was being diverted were inaccurate and misleading. The ministry clarified that such interpretations reflect a poor understanding of Nigeria's fiscal system and do not align with the conclusions of the World Bank report. He said reports suggesting large-scale diversion of federation earnings misrepresented the World Bank's findings and reflected a poor understanding of Nigeria's fiscal system. He said that the World Bank acknowledged ongoing fiscal reforms, including a 2026 Executive Order to improve petroleum revenue remittances and enhance transparency. The government reiterated its commitment to enhancing fiscal transparency, improving revenue mobilisation, and ensuring efficient public spending.

Kenyan President Ruto Defends High Fuel Prices

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President William Ruto has defended fuel prices in Kenya, attributing them to the country's economic status and infrastructure demands. Speaking at a church service, he said Kenya, as a middle-income economy, cannot be compared to its regional neighbours, most of which are classified as least developed countries. He added that fuel levies help fund road infrastructure, noting that Kenya maintains over 20,000 kilometres of tarmac roads and is currently constructing an additional 6,000 kilometers. Ruto urged Kenyans to view development as a long-term investment, saying higher standards come with increased costs.

Somaliland Reaffirms Sovereignty, Pushes for Global Recognition

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has reaffirmed its sovereignty, responding to a recent joint statement issued by several foreign ministers, stating that its status is grounded in "facts and international law." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Somaliland, said it had "taken note" of the joint position but emphasised that its statehood is based on historical continuity and legal foundations, including its independence on June 26, 1960, and its subsequent withdrawal from what it described as an "unratified union" with Somalia in 1991. The government said that its growing engagement with international partners reflects evolving diplomatic practice and does not violate the sovereignty of any other state. Instead, it pointed to more than three decades of relative stability, democratic governance and regional cooperation as evidence of its legitimacy. Somaliland, which reclaimed its sovereignty in 1991, has maintained relative stability and democratic institutions despite continuing insecurity across the region. However, it remains outside formal international recognition frameworks, despite an increase in diplomatic and economic engagement with partners around the world.

Zambia Makes Sexual Offences Non-Bailable in Landmark Legal Shift

Princess Kasune Zulu, a former child bride and HIV activist who publicly disclosed her status in the late 1990s, is now at the centre of a major legal reform in Zambia after her ministry introduced a law making sexual offences non-bailable. The husband had lost two previous wives to AIDS. The ministry has now rendered all sexual offences non-bailable. The enactment of the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Act No. 4 of 2026 now means that suspects of serious offences in Zambia, including child sexual abuse, rape and incest, must remain in custody until their cases are concluded by the courts. The Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) has welcomed the new law as progressive. Some men have expressed concern that women, particularly those scorned, may take advantage of the law to file false complaints. Others argue that a suspect could spend years in prison before being proven innocent, given Zambia's track record of delays in court cases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DR Congo Receives U.S. Deportees Under Third-Country Deal

Fifteen people deported from the United States, reportedly from South America, have arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is the first group of an unknown number of people that the US has expelled, which the DR Congo had agreed to take in. According to the Kinshasa government, the refugees are only being hosted for a temporary period and that Washington is funding their reception, support and care. The U.S. has already sent deportees to several other African countries, including Ghana, South Sudan and Eswatini, as part of the crackdown on immigration. Since President Donald Trump took office in January last year, the US has deported dozens of people to third countries as part of its hard-line approach towards immigration.